Secret Disservice: Top Officials Were Aware of 'Classified Threat' 10 Days Before Butler Assassination Attempt, Failed to Tell Agents Guarding Trump

During the chaotic events of July 13, 2024, when Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, Secret Service agents were reportedly in the dark concerning an imminent danger that had been classified as "highly sensitive". This oversight raises alarm bells about operational practices within the agency tasked with protecting high-profile individuals, particularly the President of the United States.

The GAO's report indicates that the critical intelligence concerning the threat was provided to Secret Service officials well in advance of the rally.

Shedding light on a troubling bureaucratic hurdle that compromised security measures, the report cited: "The Secret Service had no process to share classified threat information with partners when the information was not considered an imminent threat to life."