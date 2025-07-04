Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Bank Account — How Wacky Country Star is 'Praying' Maneater Girlfriend Liz Hurley Will 'Start Paying Her Way'

Billy Ray Cyrus is panicking he is doomed to bankroll his new love Liz Hurley for life.

July 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Cash-strapped Billy Ray Cyrus is banking on his new galpal, Elizabeth Hurley, to be his sugar mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although the Achy Breaky Heart crooner, 62, has been raking in cash in an effort to keep up with Hurley's luxurious lifestyle, sources said he's struggling to foot the mounting bills and is hoping the busty Brit's extravagant lifestyle takes a breather – fast.

"Billy Ray has blown through a lot of money wooing Liz and really went all out for her birthday, but now he's reining himself in," revealed an insider. "She loves to keep up with her jet-setting ways and expensive tastes, so all that splurging is taking a serious toll."

Cash 'Crisis'

billy ray prays liz hurley paying her way achy breaky wallet
Source: MEGA

Pals fear Cyrus is set for heartache with Liz, left.

"Liz is a free spirit," added a source. "Billy Ray threw a bone by allowing him to hang around her inner circle and the Euro-starlet's style is not for the domesticated men. They don't usually last – as his team should know. Billy Ray has burned through his dough to a crisp. It includes a string of high-profile dramas and bad romances that drained his once bulging bank balance."

Hurley is worth a reported $50million, thanks to her successful modeling career.

Cyrus' net worth is significantly lower – at $20million – and dwindling fast.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, his money support system was chopped in half by his ex-wife Firerose, 35, whom he divorced last August after a toxic whirlwind marriage that lasted just seven months.

One source said: "While the Australian stunner sought spousal support, Billy Ray isn't a naturally frugal guy, especially in court."

billy ray prays liz hurley paying her way achy breaky wallet
Source: MEGA

The exit of Firerose, far left, left Cyrus reeling, but now it's Hurley's luxe life burning through his bankroll.

Insiders added Cyrus’ performing career isn't bringing in the cake like it once did, and the upkeep is simply too expensive.

He's planning a personal appearance tour in the U.S. with hopes to celebrate the Fourth of July by whisking Hurley off for a vacation in the Bahamas.

billy ray prays liz hurley paying her way achy breaky wallet
Source: MEGA

While Cyrus dreams of Bahamas getaways, insiders say her jet-set lifestyle is bleeding Cyrus dry.

Still, the "truth is he's afraid to cop hundreds of thousands for private jets and fancy clothes and hotels," the insider said.

They added: "As he's desperate to keep this romance going, maybe it's time Liz returned the favor.

"Two people, two names, one ticket to ride... in more ways than one."

