EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Bank Account — How Wacky Country Star is 'Praying' Maneater Girlfriend Liz Hurley Will 'Start Paying Her Way'

Cash-strapped Billy Ray Cyrus is banking on his new galpal, Elizabeth Hurley, to be his sugar mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although the Achy Breaky Heart crooner, 62, has been raking in cash in an effort to keep up with Hurley's luxurious lifestyle, sources said he's struggling to foot the mounting bills and is hoping the busty Brit's extravagant lifestyle takes a breather – fast.

"Billy Ray has blown through a lot of money wooing Liz and really went all out for her birthday, but now he's reining himself in," revealed an insider. "She loves to keep up with her jet-setting ways and expensive tastes, so all that splurging is taking a serious toll."