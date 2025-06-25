Your tip
Ben Affleck 'Seething' Over Ex Jennifer Garner's Relationship With Tech Bro John Miller — 'He Can't Get Over She's With Such a Bore!'

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is dumbfounded over his ex Jennifer Garner's choice of man.

June 25 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Hollywood huffer Ben Affleck is back to brooding and "b-------" again, this time over his ex-wife's ongoing relationship which he's been unable tp break up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The notoriously moody 52-year-old Gone Girl actor and recovering boozer is said to be very upset his former wife Jennifer Garner, 53, is still with low-key techbro CEO John Miller, 47 – as he thinks the solid, grounded brusinessman is "too boring" for the actress.

"He's constantly asking, 'That guy? Really?'" an insider told Rob Shuter of ShuterScoop.

Source: MEGA

Affleck has been accused of putting a downer on Garner's romance with John Miller, center, by always using her as a shoulder to cry on.

Affleck and Garner, who divorced in 2018 and share three children – Violet, 19; Seraphina, 16; and Samuel, 13 – have maintained a strong co-parenting bond, with many insiders saying Affleck has been battling to win her back after his brutal divorce from his on-off diva flame Jennifer Lopez, 55.

Garner has been romantically linked to Miller since about 2018, with their relationship becoming more serious in recent years as he met her kids and joined family routines.

A source added: "Ben still thinks he’s the main character in Jen's life despite her having moved on.

"Seeing her build a calm, normal life with someone who isn’t a celebrity — it drives him nuts."

"There's no drama, no red carpets and no headlines with John. Just… kids and books."

Source: MEGA

The former couple are said to have infuriated Miller by looking cozy on days out in the wake of Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The issue first made headlines in early March, following a family paintball outing that sparked rumours of a romantic reunion between Affleck and Garner—though sources confirmed it was purely familial.

Miller is said to be have felt "disrespected" when photos emerged of Affleck and Garner getting close during an outing emerged after his J Lo split, with the businessman also said to be viewing Affleck as a "nuisance third wheel" in his romance with Garner.

In May, rumors began circulating Garner has been hesitant to formalize her relationship or take the next step with Miller—allegedly due to lingering tensions with Affleck.

While Garner and Miller reportedly live together part-time, she's "reluctant to get married or even engaged," one source said.

But they are said to be "fully committed" to each other.

A source added to RadarOnline.com: "Friends say the root of Ben's unease lies in seeing Garner with someone who deviates so starkly from his Hollywood lifestyle.

"But she finds solace in John's grounded presence."

