Ben Affleck 'Seething' Over Ex Jennifer Garner's Relationship With Tech Bro John Miller — 'He Can't Get Over She's With Such a Bore!'

Hollywood huffer Ben Affleck is back to brooding and "b-------" again, this time over his ex-wife's ongoing relationship which he's been unable tp break up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The notoriously moody 52-year-old Gone Girl actor and recovering boozer is said to be very upset his former wife Jennifer Garner, 53, is still with low-key techbro CEO John Miller, 47 – as he thinks the solid, grounded brusinessman is "too boring" for the actress.

"He's constantly asking, 'That guy? Really?'" an insider told Rob Shuter of ShuterScoop.