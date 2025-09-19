Backstage Mayhem at 'The View': Hosts at War Over Jimmy Kimmel, Staff Terrified as Network Imposes Strict New Rules
Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Tensions were said to be running high backstage at The View as the outspoken co-hosts have been terrified their jobs are on the chopping block as ABC rolls out strict new rules after firing late night host Jimmy Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was fired after Donald Trump's FCC chair Brendan Carr threatened to use his authority to pull affiliate licenses if the comedian did not face consequences for his remarks about right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Despite widespread outrage and accusations of the Trump administration attacking free speech and censoring critics, Carr said an FCC probe into The View was "worthwhile."
'The View' Awkwardly Avoids Discussing Jimmy Kimmel Firing On-air
While the co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin routinely discuss politics, often calling out the president and his cabinet members, the co-hosts were notably silent on Kimmel's firing during Thursday's edition of the talk show.
In a highly unusual move, none of the ladies of The View mentioned or weighed-in on their network's decision to axe Kimmel under pressure from the federal government.
Sources reportedly claimed the women's awkward silence was due to strict "marching orders" they were given as ABC came under fire over the Kimmel scandal.
'The View' Staffers 'Are Scared For Their Jobs' Amid ABC Scandal
A source shared: "Behind the scenes, staff are scared for their jobs. It's a scary time. They're really concerned. People are holding their breath.
"Those who work in the media industry have been in fear for a while now, but last night's news, you can say it has heightened their fear.
"Some shows used to be without censorship, but now after Kimmel's suspension, they're going to have to be extra careful about what they say on national TV."
Another insider added: "The women of The View are more surprised that they haven't been taken off the air already.
"There was a very big assumption to let it be and not make a big deal out of it since this is all happening in their backyard, so to speak.
"The women already get themselves in hot water over everything else they say, so they aren't looking to invite more drama into the show with the low-hanging fruit of Jimmy Kimmel."
'The View' Co-hosts Clash Over How to Address Jimmy Kimmel Firing
They continued: "Some are going to be on his side, some aren't, but if they talk about it, that will give ABC another reason to suspend them as well.
"The panelists at The View want to see where all of this goes before they make mention of it, because they don't want to be locked in the crosshairs of it all.
"They chose to avoid the controversy for their wellbeing, and they will all see where everything stands next week when the dust settles. Nobody is looking to fight the system just yet."
A production source claimed the co-host clashed over how to approach the scandal, with some wanting to speak out while others feared being cancelled alongside Kimmel.
A second production source added: "There definitely a difficult dynamic going on. The View is not going to discuss Jimmy Kimmel's suspension because they're at the same network.
"They're not going to trash their own. It's a general rule at ABC not to trash other shows."
Meanwhile, Carr confirmed The View was on his radar during an appearance on Scott Jenning's podcast.
Carr said: "I think it's worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View, and some of these other programs that you have, still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore are exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place."
The production source confirmed: "ABC as a whole is being attacked – not just The View. The FCC is coming for all of them.
"There's panic across the board, but obviously with more politically based shows than the entertainment ones."