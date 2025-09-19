Backstage Mayhem at 'The View': Hosts at War Over Jimmy Kimmel, Staff Terrified as Network Imposes Strict New Rules

A source shared: "Behind the scenes, staff are scared for their jobs. It's a scary time. They're really concerned. People are holding their breath.

"Those who work in the media industry have been in fear for a while now, but last night's news, you can say it has heightened their fear.

"Some shows used to be without censorship, but now after Kimmel's suspension, they're going to have to be extra careful about what they say on national TV."

Another insider added: "The women of The View are more surprised that they haven't been taken off the air already.

"There was a very big assumption to let it be and not make a big deal out of it since this is all happening in their backyard, so to speak.

"The women already get themselves in hot water over everything else they say, so they aren't looking to invite more drama into the show with the low-hanging fruit of Jimmy Kimmel."