EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Removal Sends 'Chilling' Signal to Other Comics About 'Political Pressure' to Avoid Hot Takes
Sept. 18 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
The abrupt yanking of Jimmy Kimmel off the air should serve as a "chilling" warning to other topical comedians.
That's the lesson one entertainment insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com, after Kimmel was "suspended indefinitely" following controversial comments he made about the Charlie Kirk assassination.
Kimmel and his self-titled late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have both been silenced by ABC since he accused Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, of being part of the MAGA movement during one of his opening monologues.
After the FCC threatened action against the network, and local affiliates announced they would not air new episodes of the program, Disney decided to bench the 57-year-old host outright.
Grayce McCormick, founder of Lightfinder Public Relations, exclusively told RadarOnline.com the company had little other choice.
"From Disney’s perspective, pulling the show was a classic crisis-containment move," she explained. "With affiliates refusing carriage and an FCC official weighing in, the network was facing both business and regulatory risks.
"In that light, suspension is less about the joke itself and more about protecting distribution and shareholder interests."
First Amendment Issue
However, on a broader scale, McCormick said the stunning and swift action could have long-lasting effects on the interpretation of the First Amendment.
"Culturally, the optics are chilling: it signals to comedians that the boundaries of humor are no longer defined solely by advertisers and audiences, but also by affiliates and political pressure," McCormick added. "That precedent will make other performers second-guess whether satire is worth the risk."
The communications specialist said with the nation already boiling, Kimmel's remark became a flashpoint.
"His comments landed in the immediate aftermath of a high-profile tragedy, triggering a backlash amplified by right-wing political figures and affiliates.
"That convergence turned one edgy monologue into a crisis of distribution and optics."
Controversial Comments
Kimmel's controversial comments came during his Monday evening opening monologue, when he said: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
The comments made their way to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public" by claiming Robinson was buried knee-deep in GOP beliefs.
In response, Carr went on Benny Johnson's podcast on Wednesday, September 17, calling the comments "truly sick" and saying they should result in Kimmel's immediate suspension.
Carr explained networks are required to have a license to broadcast granted by the FCC, and that comes with a responsibility to operate in the public interest.
Jimmy Gone Wild
For his part, Kimmel is said to be "absolutely f------ livid" with ABC after his show was canceled hours before he was due on air, and is refusing to apologize.
One of the show’s producers claimed crew had been "wandering around like aimless cows," adding: "I've never seen Jimmy this angry."
Kimmel has reportedly even threatened to "break his relationship" with Disney forever.
The comic could end up having the ultimate last laugh, as RadarOnline.com has learned he's contemplating sitting down to tell his story on axed CBS star Stephen Colbert's The Late Show.