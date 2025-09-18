EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Removal Sends 'Chilling' Signal to Other Comics About 'Political Pressure' to Avoid Hot Takes

Kimmel and his self-titled late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have both been silenced by ABC since he accused Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, of being part of the MAGA movement during one of his opening monologues.

After the FCC threatened action against the network, and local affiliates announced they would not air new episodes of the program, Disney decided to bench the 57-year-old host outright.

Grayce McCormick, founder of Lightfinder Public Relations, exclusively told RadarOnline.com the company had little other choice.

"From Disney’s perspective, pulling the show was a classic crisis-containment move," she explained. "With affiliates refusing carriage and an FCC official weighing in, the network was facing both business and regulatory risks.

"In that light, suspension is less about the joke itself and more about protecting distribution and shareholder interests."