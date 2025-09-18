Charlie Kirk's Eerie Tweet About Jimmy Kimmel Resurfaces Hours After Late-night Host's Show Is Pulled By ABC Over Remarks About Podcaster's Assassination
Sept. 18 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Almost eight years before Charlie Kirk's brutal assassination at the age of 31, he called out ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for not being funny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late conservative firebrand's tweet from 2017 about the embattled comedian has surfaced after Kimmel was suspended "indefinitely" for making false statements in his monologue claiming Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, was part of the "MAGA" movement.
Ahead of His Time
After ABC and its parent company, Disney, announced Kimmel's suspension on Wednesday, September 17, a tweet Kirk wrote on October 5, 2017, began circulating. It simply read: "Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny."
At the time, President Donald Trump was nine months into his first term in office, and Kimmel had already begun piling on the Commander-in-Chief in his opening monologues.
It's unclear if a particular remark caused Kirk to make the observation. Kimmel's guests on the show that night were left-wing actor Jeff Bridges and fellow liberal, actress Isla Fisher.
'He Chose to Mock Us'
Kirk's fans flooded the comments of the years-old post, noting that it was a false aside about the Republican youth organizer that got Kimmel taken off the air.
"Not funny or honest. Or employed," one person observed on X, while a second cheered, "Kirk has defeated the menace known as Jimmy Kimmel." A third wrote, "Charlie was the one to finally get it done."
A fourth person added about Kirk's "not funny" observation, "No, Charlie. He wasn't. He chose to mock us as we grieve you."
'Problematic Comments'
During his opening monologue on Monday, September 15, Kimmel claimed, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
Two major local TV station ownership companies announced on Wednesday that they were removing Kimmel from the ABC affiliates in their portfolios.
“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” Nexstar Media Group said in a statement. The company owns 23 ABC affiliates.
Sinclair Inc. did the same, issuing a statement that read, "Due to problematic comments regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk in programming provided to broadcast stations by ABC, Sinclair and its partners, which operate ABC stations in 30 markets in the U.S., will stop airing Jimmy Kimmel’s show until further notice."
The company also asked the Emmy winner to "issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA."
Shortly thereafter, ABC/Disney confirmed Jimmy Kimmel Live! was being pulled off the air "indefinitely."
FCC on the Case
Sinclair's Vice Chairman Jason Smith fumed, "Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country. We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities."
Hours earlier, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr appeared on a podcast where he criticized Kimmel's comments as “the sickest conduct possible,” adding, “the FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact.”
Two days before Kimmel's claim that Kirk's alleged killer, Robinson, 22, was part of the MAGA movement, it had already been widely reported that the trade tech student was far on the other side of the political spectrum.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox told the Wall Street Journal on September 13 that Robinson, 22, had been "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” Over the same weekend, many outlets wrote about Robinson's romantic relationship with his partner and roommate, Lance Twiggs, who was transitioning to become a woman and had been fully cooperating with authorities.
Robinson allegedly shot Kirk in the neck with a long-range rifle from a rooftop on September 10, while the Turning Point USA founder was debating students on the Utah Valley University campus.
In an alleged text exchange with Twiggs, Robinson confessed to shooting Kirk and said of his motive, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."