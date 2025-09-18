EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford's Tragic Last Days — How Reclusive Star Spent Last 5 Years Riddled by 'Intense Sadness' After Death of Son… 'He Felt Like a Part of Him Had Been Lost'

Locals recalled he was friendly and approachable, though many noted the grief that followed James' death in 2020 at the age of 58. The younger Redford, a filmmaker and activist, had battled liver disease for decades before succumbing to bile duct cancer.

"He was one of my best customers," said a waiter at a bayside restaurant in Tiburon who often served Redford. "Bob would sit at the same table every week with Sibylle and friends. He was incredibly gracious; he'd chat with the staff and ask questions about our lives.

"But there was an intense sadness to him after his son died. He talked about how much he missed him, and it was heartbreaking."

Another local acquaintance, who met Redford frequently on the town's walking trails, echoed that sentiment.

"He felt like a part of him had been lost; it was hard for him to live without his boy," the neighbor added. "You could see it weighed on him, even as he tried to carry on with daily life."