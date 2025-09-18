Putin Taunts the West in Latest WW3 Show of Strength: Russian SU-30 Warplanes Carrying Supersonic Missiles Intercepted Over the Baltic

The Swedish Air Force announced the successful interception of two Russian SU-30 planes believed to be carrying KH-31 missiles over the Baltic Sea, which borders NATO members Sweden and Finland.

KH-31 missiles are advanced anti-ship weapons equipped with radar seekers to track down and destroy war vessels.

An X post from the Swedish Air Force stated: "The Swedish Air Force's incident readiness unit conducted operations on Wednesday in international airspace over the southern Baltic Sea.

"A JAS 39 Gripen identified a pair of Russian fighter aircraft of the SU-30 type. Subsequently, a Russian reconnaissance aircraft of the IL-20 type was escorted."