Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

Putin Taunts the West in Latest WW3 Show of Strength: Russian SU-30 Warplanes Carrying Supersonic Missiles Intercepted Over the Baltic

Split photo of Vladimir Putin, military plane
Source: MEGA;@flygvapnet/X

Two of Vladimir Putin's war planes were intercepted by NATO over the Baltic Sea.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Russian warplanes carrying supersonic missiles were intercepted by NATO pilots over the Baltic Sea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident marks the latest act of aggression from Vladimir Putin, who has been taunting President Donald Trump and European leaders with dramatic displays of Russia's military strength, specifically the country's nuclear capabilities, in "war games" exercises.

Article continues below advertisement

Swedish Air Force Pilots Intercept Russian Fighter Jets

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of fighter jets
Source: @flygvapnet/X

The Swedish Air Force said they intercepted the two Russian fighter jets on September 17.

The Swedish Air Force announced the successful interception of two Russian SU-30 planes believed to be carrying KH-31 missiles over the Baltic Sea, which borders NATO members Sweden and Finland.

KH-31 missiles are advanced anti-ship weapons equipped with radar seekers to track down and destroy war vessels.

An X post from the Swedish Air Force stated: "The Swedish Air Force's incident readiness unit conducted operations on Wednesday in international airspace over the southern Baltic Sea.

"A JAS 39 Gripen identified a pair of Russian fighter aircraft of the SU-30 type. Subsequently, a Russian reconnaissance aircraft of the IL-20 type was escorted."

Article continues below advertisement

NATO Member Warns Air Force 'Is Always on Standby'

Photo of military airplane
Source: @flygvapnet/X

The NATO member warned Putin its air force 'is always on standby.'

As Putin, 72, continues to flex his nuclear arsenal, the NATO member concluded their post with a message to the despot: "The Swedish Air Force is always on standby."

The incident in the Baltic Sea comes days after Royal Air Force pilots were sent to Poland – and were later threatened by Putin's attack dog – to patrol the skies after an air threat was detected near the Ukraine border.

Days prior to the air threat, Poland shot down 23 Russian drones the despot sent into their airspace.

Article continues below advertisement

Vladimir Putin Applauds Russian Troops After 'War Games'

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Poland recently shot down dozens of Russian drones Putin sent into the country's airspace.

Meanwhile, Putin has been playing toy solider. The 72-year-old was seen clad in camouflage on Tuesday to observe more military drills with Belarus.

Putin paid a surprise appearance to top war officials at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region. He sat in on a briefing from his Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and inspected military equipment, including anti-drone weapons and radar systems.

Russian state TV reports claimed Putin announced around 100,000 soldiers and military personnel participated in the "war games," which saw drills carried out at 41 different training grounds and utilized 10,000 pieces of equipment.

The despot was said to note 247 war ships were used in the military exercise, including submarines and support vessels.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of trump bannon and tyler robinson

Explosive Bannon Claim: Charlie Kirk Assassin Part of Bigger Plot, Trump Shooting Involved: 'I'm Particularly Not Buying Those Text Messages'

Photo of Queen Camila, King Charles III, Donald Trump and Melania Trump

See Trump's Desperate Attempt to Cover Up Bruised Hands as Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia Spread

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Putin highlighted his military's achievements during the recent 'war games' with Belarus.

During his address, Putin reportedly doubled down on his commitment to defending Russia against any and all perceived enemies.

He said: "The purpose of the exercise is to work out all necessary elements for the unconditional protection of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and defense against any aggression targeted at the Union State (the official moniker for the Belarusian-Russian alliance)."

Russia's European neighbors – and the rest of the world for that matter – have braced for World War III ever since Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Fears the deranged leader would use nuclear weapons against the West steadily increased as NATO members backed Ukraine with financial support and aid, while Trump's peace talks fell flat.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.