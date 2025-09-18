Jimmy Kimmel 'Absolutely F---ing Livid' Over ABC Decision to Suspend Him — Declares He Won't Apologize and Wants To 'Break His Relationship' With Network 'Forever'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:39 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is “absolutely f---ing livid” with ABC after his show was canceled hours before he was due on air.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 57, is refusing to apologize for his controversial comments regarding Charlie Kirk's assassin and is “keen to 'break his relationship with them forever'.
Cutting Ties
Kimmel is believed to be teeing up a guest slot with axed CBS star Stephen Colbert.
One of the show’s producers claims crew have been "wandering around like aimless cows", adding: "I've never seen Jimmy this angry."
Kimmel ranted about the shooting on his Monday night episode, suggesting the assassin Tyler Robinson "was MAGA" and the Republicans were trying to "score political points".
On Wednesday FCC Chair Brendan Carr urged broadcasters to stop airing his show, hinting he would open an investigation into the vicious comments.
Nexstar Media Group, which owners numerous local ABC affiliates, then came out and branded Kimmel's comments "offensive and insensitive".
By Wednesday night Disney-owned ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel Live! was 'pre-empted indefinitely', without elaborating further.
Familiar Face
Kimmel's late night slot will be replaced with an episode of Celebrity Family Feud tonight.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Jimmy is p---ed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn't going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract.
"This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever."
They continued: "Stephen Colbert is already looking to get Jimmy on his show as a guest in the next couple days or within the week.
Show Cancelation
"Now they both are in the same predicament with being against the Trump administration, and they are now looking to do something together to fight for what they believe in.
"They both don't want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all, and this has lit an extreme fire under Jimmy's ass to continue to tell it like it is and be real to himself."
A producer on the show gave a glimpse into how the news was being met by Kimmel and the rest of the crew.
They said: "Well now I don't have anything to do, we're shut down indefinitely. We're all here and were basically wandering around like aimless cows.
"Jimmy is going to meet with the network now, and hopefully figure this out, but he is livid.
"Absolutely f---ing livid. This is clearly the government overreaching. There's no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don't like.
"And shame on the network for caving into the pressure. He didn't even say anything that bad — but even if he did, that's freedom of speech.
"Jimmy said he's going to fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent. He can't make a comment about Charlie Kirk?
"Look over at all the sh-- that they're saying on Fox. Look at what they say on South Park.
"This is persecution, and Jimmy isn't going to stand for it. And he has a lot of friends who are going to cause problems if suddenly he doesn't have a show.
"He'll get every friend he has to stop doing ABC shows. You want to book someone on the view? Good f---ing luck. How f---ing dare they?
"As p---ed off as I am, you can only imagine how Jimmy is. He's beside himself. I've never seen him this angry, ever. It's bad."