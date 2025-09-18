EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn Doesn't Want to Keep Up! Hollywood Icon Distanced Herself From Kris Jenner After Receiving Major Backlash for Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Ad

"Goldie may have connected with Kris professionally once, but nothing has happened since, nor will it," revealed a pal.

"Goldie and the family caught a lot of flak for parading around in SKIMS in those holiday pics, and word is they have no intention of mixing with the Kardashians again."

In addition, Hawn's long-time partner, Kurt Russell, "wasn't part of the pajama party and doesn't want anything to do with them. That also might have influenced Goldie to distance herself from Kris," said the pal.