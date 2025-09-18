EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn Doesn't Want to Keep Up! Hollywood Icon Distanced Herself From Kris Jenner After Receiving Major Backlash for Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Ad
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Goldie Hawn and her family may have worn pajamas in a holiday promotion for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS last year, but since then, the veteran actress has been blowing off Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, who's a board member for the company, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not Keeping Up Anymore
"Goldie may have connected with Kris professionally once, but nothing has happened since, nor will it," revealed a pal.
"Goldie and the family caught a lot of flak for parading around in SKIMS in those holiday pics, and word is they have no intention of mixing with the Kardashians again."
In addition, Hawn's long-time partner, Kurt Russell, "wasn't part of the pajama party and doesn't want anything to do with them. That also might have influenced Goldie to distance herself from Kris," said the pal.
Not Even Lunching
Jenner apparently can't even book a lunch with Hawn.
"Kris can be quite tenacious when she wants to be, but all her strategic management skills are having no effect on Goldie," said the friend.
"She's pretty business savvy herself and knows when someone is trying to coerce her into doing something she doesn't want to do."