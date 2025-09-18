Two of those have surfaced publicly and support Costner's version of events. Wade Allen, the stunt coordinator who hired and supervised LaBella and was there during shot blocking, insisted that "at no point that day did she evidence any distress or discomfort, or any concern about what she had been asked to do," per Variety, adding that LaBella gave him a thumbs-up before and after the run-through of the scene he said involved "no intimacy, no nudity, no sexual conduct or sexual movement of any kind."

The other performer in the shot, actor Roger Ivens, also challenged what he called a "false and sensationalist" description of their scene as depicting a violent rape.

"It is not what happened," Ivens said. "This was not in any way, shape, or form a simulated sex scene."

"The truth matters," Costnert wrote in his declaration, which is why, "even at the high cost of this lawsuit" – both "financial and personal," he clarified – "I will always speak up to defend myself and my crew against false allegations."