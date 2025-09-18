Epstein Client List Revealed — At Last: FBI Has at Least 20 Names of Suspected Epstein Clients, Claims GOP Lawmaker… Including 'Hollywood Producer Worth 100Million, a Royal Prince, Rock Star, Magician, 6 Billionaires, a Banker, and High-Profile Government Official'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:09 a.m. ET
The FBI has a list of "at least 20" suspected Jeffrey Epstein clients, according to a Republican lawmaker.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the list includes prominent figures within the music industry, politics and even a magician, as well as a "Hollywood producer worth over 100 million dollars".
Prominent Figures
Rep. Thomas Massie told the House Judiciary Committee he thinks the FBI has the names, compiled from a series of witness statements and other evidence gathered by the FBI, despite FBI Director Kash Patel testifying under oath before Congress over two days of contentious hearings, during which he continued to insist there is no "client list" and no credible evidence that Epstein trafficked underage girls to anyone other than himself.
The lawmaker claimed those files include "one Hollywood producer worth a few 100 million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high profile government official, one high profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada."
List Denials
He added: "We know these people exist in the FBI files, the files that you control."
Patel blamed former Miami federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta for what he called the "Original Sin" — explaining the decision to give federal immunity to Epstein in 2008 has hampered almost every effort by the FBI and Justice Department to hold those involved in Epstein's criminal operation accountable.
On Friday, Acosta will be grilled by the House Oversight Committee in closed-door testimony for the first time since he resigned as U.S. labor secretary amid renewed scrutiny of the case
By the time he was named U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2005 aged 37, the FBI was already investigating Epstein, and evidence suggested that the crimes against children and young women he committed in Palm Beach went well beyond Florida.
Top Hollywood Producer
Now 56, Acosta has almost vanished from public life, other than appearing from time to time to discuss economic issues on the conservative TV network Newsmax, where he is also on the network’s board of directors and chair of its audit committee.
Acosta has rarely spoken about the Epstein case.
To this day, he has stood firm on his decision to give Epstein a plea deal, arguing in the past that the evidence wasn’t strong enough to prosecute him on serious sex trafficking charges.
But an investigation, completed in 2020 by the Justice Department, concluded that Acosta had used "poor judgement" in resolving the case with such a lenient plea deal — one that not only gave Epstein immunity from federal charges, but also gave immunity to four co-conspirators and an unidentified number of others who were involved.
Under the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty in state court to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of a minor under 18.
He was sentenced to 18 months in the county jail, but served 13 — most of it under a "work release" program which enabled him to leave prison during the day.
Acosta has also blamed the Palm Beach state attorney, Barry Krischer — specifically his decision early on to pursue only a misdemeanor charge and a fine against Epstein, which complicated any future federal prosecution. Krischer called Acosta’s reasoning an attempt to “rewrite history.”
"No matter how my office resolved the state charges, the U.S. Attorney always had the ability to file his own criminal charges," Krischer said in a statement at the time of Acosta's resignation.
Speaking about Acosta, Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee: "The original sin in the Epstein case was the way it was initially brought by Mr Acosta.
"Mr Acosta allowed Epstein to enter — in 2008 — to plea to a non-prosecution agreement which then the courts issued mandates and protective orders legally prohibiting anyone from ever seeing that material ever again without the permission of the court. The non-prosecution also barred future prosecutions of those involved at that time."
A judge later ruled that the Epstein deal was illegal, but the courts ultimately ruled that it was too late to undo it.