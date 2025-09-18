Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffery Epstein

Epstein Client List Revealed — At Last: FBI Has at Least 20 Names of Suspected Epstein Clients, Claims GOP Lawmaker… Including 'Hollywood Producer Worth 100Million, a Royal Prince, Rock Star, Magician, 6 Billionaires, a Banker, and High-Profile Government Official'

picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's client iist has finally been revealed and it's claimed to include a rock star, magician, top politician and a royal prince.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The FBI has a list of "at least 20" suspected Jeffrey Epstein clients, according to a Republican lawmaker.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the list includes prominent figures within the music industry, politics and even a magician, as well as a "Hollywood producer worth over 100 million dollars".

Article continues below advertisement

Prominent Figures

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The pedo's client ist was revealed by Republican lawmaker, Thomas Massie.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Thomas Massie told the House Judiciary Committee he thinks the FBI has the names, compiled from a series of witness statements and other evidence gathered by the FBI, despite FBI Director Kash Patel testifying under oath before Congress over two days of contentious hearings, during which he continued to insist there is no "client list" and no credible evidence that Epstein trafficked underage girls to anyone other than himself.

The lawmaker claimed those files include "one Hollywood producer worth a few 100 million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high profile government official, one high profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada."

Article continues below advertisement

List Denials

picture of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel claimed Epstein's client list did not exist.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "We know these people exist in the FBI files, the files that you control."

Patel blamed former Miami federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta for what he called the "Original Sin" — explaining the decision to give federal immunity to Epstein in 2008 has hampered almost every effort by the FBI and Justice Department to hold those involved in Epstein's criminal operation accountable.

On Friday, Acosta will be grilled by the House Oversight Committee in closed-door testimony for the first time since he resigned as U.S. labor secretary amid renewed scrutiny of the case

By the time he was named U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2005 aged 37, the FBI was already investigating Epstein, and evidence suggested that the crimes against children and young women he committed in Palm Beach went well beyond Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Top Hollywood Producer

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

A Hollywood producer 'worth over 100 million dollars' was another client of Epstein, pictured his with wing woman Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Now 56, Acosta has almost vanished from public life, other than appearing from time to time to discuss economic issues on the conservative TV network Newsmax, where he is also on the network’s board of directors and chair of its audit committee.

Acosta has rarely spoken about the Epstein case.

To this day, he has stood firm on his decision to give Epstein a plea deal, arguing in the past that the evidence wasn’t strong enough to prosecute him on serious sex trafficking charges.

But an investigation, completed in 2020 by the Justice Department, concluded that Acosta had used "poor judgement" in resolving the case with such a lenient plea deal — one that not only gave Epstein immunity from federal charges, but also gave immunity to four co-conspirators and an unidentified number of others who were involved.

Under the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty in state court to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of a minor under 18.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's rumored list has been kept a closely guarded secret for years.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Major Health Crisis After Arrest Revealed... as Singer Lands in Hospital Amid Rumors of a Potential Overdose

photo of rob redford

EXCLUSIVE: Inside L.A.P.D.'s Secret Robert Redford File — With Dossiers Probing Sex Life, Boozing and Business Deals

Article continues below advertisement

He was sentenced to 18 months in the county jail, but served 13 — most of it under a "work release" program which enabled him to leave prison during the day.

Acosta has also blamed the Palm Beach state attorney, Barry Krischer — specifically his decision early on to pursue only a misdemeanor charge and a fine against Epstein, which complicated any future federal prosecution. Krischer called Acosta’s reasoning an attempt to “rewrite history.”

"No matter how my office resolved the state charges, the U.S. Attorney always had the ability to file his own criminal charges," Krischer said in a statement at the time of Acosta's resignation.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein mixed with some major power players, with the help of Maxwell.

Speaking about Acosta, Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee: "The original sin in the Epstein case was the way it was initially brought by Mr Acosta.

"Mr Acosta allowed Epstein to enter — in 2008 — to plea to a non-prosecution agreement which then the courts issued mandates and protective orders legally prohibiting anyone from ever seeing that material ever again without the permission of the court. The non-prosecution also barred future prosecutions of those involved at that time."

A judge later ruled that the Epstein deal was illegal, but the courts ultimately ruled that it was too late to undo it.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.