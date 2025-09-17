EXCLUSIVE: Women Pictured Meeting Sacked U.S. Ambassador in Heavily Redacted Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book 'Identified' by Pedo's Housekeeper — Who Claims One of Them Was Ghislaine Maxwell
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:49 p.m. ET
Two women shown alongside now-sacked U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson in newly released Jeffrey Epstein photographs have been identified by the late financier's longtime housekeeper – who claims one of them was Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cathy Alexander, 70, who worked for Epstein for nearly a decade, said she recognized herself in a breakfast photo taken on Little St James, the private island Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands.
The Truth About The Image
The image, believed to be from 2002, shows Mandelson seated at a table with Alexander beside him.
Next to her is a woman in a white vest and bikini bottoms, her face obscured by a scrap of paper with a smiley face doodled on it.
"That's me," Alexander said. "It looks like the photo was taken at breakfast. It looks very much like Ghislaine Maxwell sitting next to me."
She claimed of Mandelson, 71, and his alleged stay on Epstein's "orgy island": "He stayed for nearly a week. We got very used to giving him meals.
"He was such a gentleman. He had a panic attack or a migraine. They went parasailing and he probably didn't drink enough water.
"He had too much sun and not enough water. I gave him oxygen and fluids."
All About The Birthday Book For Epstein
Alexander, who lived on the island with her husband Miles, Epstein's manager, said women regularly visited to give massages but she never saw distress.
She believes the redacted figure was Maxwell, 63, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the US for child s-- trafficking.
The photograph is part of Epstein's so-called "birthday book" – a 238-page scrapbook compiled for his 50th by Maxwell and recently released by Congress.
Pages contain gushing greetings, personal photos and handwritten messages from powerful friends, including Mandelson's 10-page tribute in which he repeatedly calls Epstein his "best pal."
In one entry, the ambassador, then a backbench MP, described Epstein as "mysterious" and "an intelligent, sharp-witted man" who had "parachuted into my life."
He wrote: "You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up. And often, no sooner were you getting used to loving him around, you would suddenly be alone… again."
The letter ends: "Happy Birthday, Jeffrey. We love you!!"
Regretting His Connection With Sick Pedo Epstein
Another image in the 50th book shows Mandelson topless in swimming shorts gazing from a balcony, while one depicts him in a fluffy white dressing gown beside Epstein.
A note alongside declares: "We love you!"
On another page, Mandelson wrote: "Wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal!"
The ambassador's office has previously said he regrets any connection with Epstein.
Earlier this year he told the Financial Times: "I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.
"I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women. I'm not going into this. It's an FT obsession and frankly you can all f--- off. OK?"
A court document filed in 2023 described Mandelson as having a "particularly close friendship" with Epstein, noting he had been invited to stay at Epstein's Manhattan home while the financier was jailed in 2008.
Epstein referred to him in messages as "Petie."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has now sacked Mandelson as the U.K. ambassador to the U.S., after he faced mounting scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.
A Foreign Office statement said the decision was made "in light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson."
It added: "The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."
Starmer told MPs before the sacking he had "confidence" in Mandelson.