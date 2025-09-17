EXCLUSIVE: Women Pictured Meeting Sacked U.S. Ambassador in Heavily Redacted Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book 'Identified' by Pedo's Housekeeper — Who Claims One of Them Was Ghislaine Maxwell

The image, believed to be from 2002, shows Mandelson seated at a table with Alexander beside him.

Next to her is a woman in a white vest and bikini bottoms, her face obscured by a scrap of paper with a smiley face doodled on it.

"That's me," Alexander said. "It looks like the photo was taken at breakfast. It looks very much like Ghislaine Maxwell sitting next to me."

She claimed of Mandelson, 71, and his alleged stay on Epstein's "orgy island": "He stayed for nearly a week. We got very used to giving him meals.

"He was such a gentleman. He had a panic attack or a migraine. They went parasailing and he probably didn't drink enough water.

"He had too much sun and not enough water. I gave him oxygen and fluids."