See Trump's Desperate Attempt to Cover Up Bruised Hands as Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia Spread
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appears to have still not heeded the advice of makeup artists pleading with him to do a better job of trying to hide his hand bruising, revealing his worst concealer failure to date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, was the guest of honor at a royal state dinner held by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 17. Despite all the splendor of gowns, tiaras, and priceless jewelry, it was the president's discolored hand that had fans talking.
Mismatched Hands
The President, First Lady Melania Trump, and the royal couple posed for a group photo before heading into the banquet hall.
Melania, 55, looked radiant in a canary yellow Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown with a pale lavender satin belt. Camilla, 78, was lovely in a deep blue dress with a diamond necklace and diamond and sapphire tiara.
Trump and King were dressed in white tie and tails for the formal dinner, where each gave glowing speeches about the other.
The only thing that wasn't picture perfect about the group photo was the far too light concealer on Trump's right hand, which was many shades off of his dark golden spray tan.
Looks Like 'Mashed Foundation'
Trump's foundation failure occurred days after a professional makeup artist observed what he was doing wrong and wondered why someone wasn't assisting the most powerful man in the free world with his concealer crisis.
"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" makeup artist Brandi Boulet asked. She studied Trump's skin to work with actor Sebastian Stan when he portrayed a young version of the tycoon in the 2024 film The Apprentice.
"It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation," Boulet said about how the makeup appeared to be applied.
"You're using the color wheel. You're using an opposite color to cancel it out," she advised on how to use cover-up correctly.
"Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from the veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color," the professional MUA added.
'Makeup As Usual'
Trump's ongoing attempts to hide his hand bruising were buzzed about on X after photos were released of the state dinner.
"Trump's tiny hand dawbed in makeup as usual," one person griped, while a second huffed, "Looks like Trump has more makeup on his hand."
"What's with Trump's hands? We demand an explanation for the gob of makeup on the right hand and the black and blue on the left," a third user asked, although the president's left hand didn't seem to have any noticeable discoloration.
Hand Bruising Explanation
The White House explained the reason behind Trump's visible hand bruises in July, when his doctor revealed the politician had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Physician Sean Barbabella said in a memo that CVI, which occurs when the veins in the legs stop functioning properly, making it harder for blood to travel back to the heart, is "benign and common" in patients over 70.
The doctor explained that Trump's hand bruising was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
In addition to the president's hand bruises, Trump has been the subject of dementia rumors as critics pointed to a series of challenging episodes.
“The Epstein scandal is eating Trump alive. He can't stop lashing out about it, and every time he does it just makes him look more unwell," one longtime Republican insider claimed.
"Combine that with pressure over his safety in the wake of Charlie Kirk's killing, and you have a man who is collapsing in real time."