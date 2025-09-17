See Trump's Desperate Attempt to Cover Up Bruised Hands as Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia Spread

Trump's foundation failure occurred days after a professional makeup artist observed what he was doing wrong and wondered why someone wasn't assisting the most powerful man in the free world with his concealer crisis.

"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" makeup artist Brandi Boulet asked. She studied Trump's skin to work with actor Sebastian Stan when he portrayed a young version of the tycoon in the 2024 film The Apprentice.

"It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation," Boulet said about how the makeup appeared to be applied.

"You're using the color wheel. You're using an opposite color to cancel it out," she advised on how to use cover-up correctly.

"Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from the veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color," the professional MUA added.