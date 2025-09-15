When the Cover-up is Worse Than the Crime: Leading Hollywood Make-up Artist Now Criticizes Trump’s Choice of Shade — 'It Looks Like Somebody Just Mashed on Some Foundation'

Canadian makeup artist Brandi Boulet worked with Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, the 2024 film in which the actor played a young version of the tycoon. She pored over archival photos and video of the New York native to precisely recreate his skin texture, veins, and famed orange tan.

"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" Boulet asked, highly critical of whoever tried to hide the skin blotches.

"It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation," she added about attempts to conceal the bruises.

Boulet explained what his makeup artist needed to do to ensure a better match.

"You're using the color wheel," she said. "You're using an opposite color to cancel it out."

Boulet outlined: "Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color."