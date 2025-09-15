When the Cover-up is Worse Than the Crime: Leading Hollywood Make-up Artist Now Criticizes Trump’s Choice of Shade — 'It Looks Like Somebody Just Mashed on Some Foundation'
A top makeup artist called out whoever is trying to cover up Donald Trump's hand bruises, saying someone of his stature should have a pro on hand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, has been seen with noticeable purple blotches on his hands, which his doctor attributed to excessive handshaking. However, attempts have been made to conceal the bruises with makeup, with varying degrees of success.
'Mashed On Foundation'
Canadian makeup artist Brandi Boulet worked with Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, the 2024 film in which the actor played a young version of the tycoon. She pored over archival photos and video of the New York native to precisely recreate his skin texture, veins, and famed orange tan.
"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" Boulet asked, highly critical of whoever tried to hide the skin blotches.
"It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation," she added about attempts to conceal the bruises.
Boulet explained what his makeup artist needed to do to ensure a better match.
"You're using the color wheel," she said. "You're using an opposite color to cancel it out."
Boulet outlined: "Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color."
Hiding His Hands
Trump attempted to hide his right-hand bruise on September 2, when announcing the U.S. Space Command was moving from Colorado to Alabama.
The following day, the president once again appeared to be wearing makeup on his hand while greeting Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House.
Trump was widely mocked for the pale foundation covering his right hand during an August 22 meeting in the Oval Office. He put his left hand over his right so that it wasn't visible, and kept his right hand low when holding the World Cup during the announcement that the 2026 World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in December.
'Pretty Gnarly'
On August 26, during a cabinet meeting, the president's right hand had concealer on it that didn't appear to have been properly blended.
"Looks like Donald Trump hired a new makeup artist for his hand today. Still looking pretty gnarly," one person commented on X.
"It's makeup. It covers elderly hand-bruising. Trump always wears makeup covering that on his hand now," a second person pointed out.
Bruising From 'Frequent Handshaking'
The White House explained in July that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which the leg veins fail to work effectively, causing reduced blood flow back to the heart.
Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, called CVI "benign and common" in patients over 70, he detailed in a memo released by the White House. Barbabella added that there were no signs of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.
The doctor said the hand bruising was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
He added that bruising was a "well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy.”