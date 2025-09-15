EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Only Being Kept on at Netflix So Bosses Can Get Hands on Royal Exile's Shocking Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Docuseries'

Article continues below advertisement

Markle's Netflix Show Slammed With Poor Reviews

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show flopped with viewers.

Despite heavy promotion, the second season of the show – centered on cooking, gardening and home entertaining – was met with scathing reviews and disappointing engagement figures. "Netflix knows Meghan's latest series has obviously not landed well," a source close to the negotiations told us. "They think the reaction was frankly terrible, but they're willing to tolerate it because the long-term prize is Harry delivering on a Diana anniversary project. That's what they really want." Betting bosses have been equally brutal. Odds released by Pundit Arena now put the chance of cancellation of Markle's show after two seasons at 1/2, while a third installment is seen as unlikely.

Netflix Pins Hopes on Prince Harry's 2027 Diana Documentary

Harry plans Diana anniversary documentary 2027.

But our sources say Netflix executives are said to believe Harry's Diana documentary – due in 2027 – could become a global cultural event. "Harry remains the only royal voice who can tell his mother's story with authenticity," the source said. "He's been thinking for a while he could earn big money with it, and knows it's the carrot to dangle in front of Netflix bosses so they keep dealing with him and Meghan. "And he's right. The company is convinced that whatever it takes to get that documentary on the platform will be worth it. "Meghan's projects are a price they are prepared to pay for it." Harry, 40, and Markle, 44, relocated to California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Netflix Frustrated as Sussexes Deliver Few High-Profile Projects

Harry and Meghan's Netflix future in doubt.

Since then, their output for Netflix has included the six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan, which drew record audiences but fierce criticism from sections of the British press. Their deal has also produced the Invictus Games documentary Heart of Invictus, but fewer high-profile projects than initially expected. Executives are said to be increasingly frustrated by the imbalance between cost and output. One insider said: "There's a sense that the return hasn't matched the investment. "Meghan's show was supposed to be her big comeback, but the buzz just wasn't there. "If it weren't for a Diana series from Harry on the horizon, it's very possible the deal would already be dead."

Diana Link Only Reason Netflix Keeps Couple Onboard

Diana documentary seen as Netflix's big prize.