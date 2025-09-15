EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Accused of Using AI to Write 'Cheesy' Lyrics on New Album

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, who remains one of the world's most streamed artists, is under scrutiny after fans and music professionals suggested some of his latest songs read as though they were generated by ChatGPT rather than written by hand.

Ed Sheeran has been accused by industry insiders of relying on artificial intelligence to help craft lyrics for his new album Play – with critics branding parts of it "cheesy" and "lifeless," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sheeran is being accused of getting some virtual help for his latest album.

The record, released this month, follows Sheeran's poorly received Autumn Variations and has reignited debate about authenticity in pop songwriting.

"There may be three of them in his marriage – Ed, Cherry, and ChatGPT," said one industry source, pointing to the oddly flat lyricism on tracks such as Symmetry.

Another insider blasted: "The AI question hangs over this record. Some of the lines feel too generic, too automated, as if they've been spat out by a bot. It is sad, because Ed at his best has always been personal and poetic. Here, it sounds like he's outsourced his soul."

Sheeran himself has not addressed the claims directly. Instead, he has described the album as "a direct response to the darkest period of my life."