EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Accused of Using AI to Write 'Cheesy' Lyrics on New Album
Ed Sheeran has been accused by industry insiders of relying on artificial intelligence to help craft lyrics for his new album Play – with critics branding parts of it "cheesy" and "lifeless," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, who remains one of the world's most streamed artists, is under scrutiny after fans and music professionals suggested some of his latest songs read as though they were generated by ChatGPT rather than written by hand.
Did Sheeran Use AI In His Latest Album?
The record, released this month, follows Sheeran's poorly received Autumn Variations and has reignited debate about authenticity in pop songwriting.
"There may be three of them in his marriage – Ed, Cherry, and ChatGPT," said one industry source, pointing to the oddly flat lyricism on tracks such as Symmetry.
Another insider blasted: "The AI question hangs over this record. Some of the lines feel too generic, too automated, as if they've been spat out by a bot. It is sad, because Ed at his best has always been personal and poetic. Here, it sounds like he's outsourced his soul."
Sheeran himself has not addressed the claims directly. Instead, he has described the album as "a direct response to the darkest period of my life."
Sheeran Explores New Territory In His Latest Album
During its creation, his wife Cherry, 33, was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant with their second daughter, Jupiter. He also lost his close friend and mentor Jamal Edwards, who died suddenly in 2022, and faced two high-profile court battles over plagiarism. Cherry is now in remission, and their daughters Lyra and Jupiter feature prominently in his songs.
Despite the criticism, Play offers flashes of experimentation. Sheeran incorporates Indian instrumentation and sings in Hindi and Punjabi, an attempt to widen his sound beyond his trademark folk-pop. But for every moment of genuine exploration, there are lyrics that insiders describe as clumsy.
On Symmetry, he sings: "We're alone, two silhouettes just touching skin." On For Always, a ballad for his daughters, he comes closer to heartfelt connection.
Yet elsewhere, on A Little More, he tries a Taylor Swift-style confessional about a broken friendship, only to drift into clichés.
The Impact Of AI On Music
One U.K. music critic gave the album two stars, dismissing it as "brisk and buoyant but lyrically limp." The review has been echoed privately by executives who fear Sheeran's use of AI, real or perceived, could damage his reputation.
"Audiences don't mind polish," said one label source. "But they do mind the idea that their favorite songwriter isn't writing anymore. The suspicion of AI use is toxic in music – it makes everything feel hollow."
The accusations come at a time when the industry is wrestling with how artificial intelligence might reshape creativity. Some insiders argue pop is particularly vulnerable because it prizes efficiency and hooks.
"AI can churn out serviceable choruses in seconds," said one veteran producer. "But what it can't do is pain, joy, or the raw mess of being human. That's why this Ed Sheeran debate matters – it goes to the heart of whether fans can still trust what they're hearing."
Is Sheeran Hiding An Illness?
Still, Sheeran remains a commercial powerhouse. His greatest-hits compilation +–=÷× (Tour Collection), featuring Shape of You, is still lodged in the UK top 20 a year after release. Whether the AI suspicions stick, or fade like another passing storm in pop, may depend on how listeners respond to Play in the months ahead.
The controversy comes as fears grow among Sheeran's fans he may secretly be battling a hidden illness, as he has just revealed he already has plans for an album of his to be released when he dies. Sheeran said in a chat with Apple Music it will contain songs he's written over the course of his life, and his wife will choose the final tracklist.
He added about the record he already has in the bank: "It's actually in my will! And Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It’s fully in there if I was to go tomorrow."