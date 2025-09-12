Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Epstein's Birthday Book 'Could Kill Career of U.S. Ambassador' — As He Prepares to Meet Donald Trump

Photo of Lord Peter Mandelson
Source: House Oversight Committee;MEGA

Epstein’s birthday book threatened a U.S. ambassador’s career as he prepared to meet Donald Trump.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lord Peter Mandelson is facing mounting pressure over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, after newly released birthday messages showed him describing the disgraced financier as his "best pal" – just days before the U.S. ambassador is due to play a central role in Donald Trump's state visit to Britain.

The 71-year-old British diplomat assigned to Washington is accused of displaying catastrophic judgment after a U.S. congressional panel published extracts from Epstein's 2003 birthday book.

Past Epstein Ties

Photo of Lord Peter Mandelson
Source: MEGA

Lord Peter Mandelson faces scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Compiled by the sex trafficker's fixer and madam Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein's 50th, the twisted tome includes topless photos, bawdy sketches and tributes from Epstein's friends – among them Mandelson, who shared personal snapshots of holidays on Little St James, the Caribbean island later described by victims as Epstein's "orgy island."

"This is hugely damaging and could derail sensitive diplomacy," a senior U.K. political source said.

"Labeling Epstein his 'best pal' and sharing personal photos is humiliating – especially with Mandelson preparing to stand next to Trump as the UK's envoy."

'Best Pals'

Photo of Lord Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Newly released birthday messages show him calling Epstein his 'best pal.'

Another US-based diplomat said: "Any association this close to Epstein is politically poisonous. For an ambassador in Washington, it could spell the end of his career."

Mandelson's contribution to Epstein's book weaves tributes into a photo diary of a 2002 stay at the sicko's island.

One snap shows him in a fluffy white robe beside Epstein, with the caption: "Wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal!"

Another depicts him in swimming shorts, gazing from a balcony, under the words: "You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up."

He signed off: "Happy birthday Jeffrey – we love you!!"

Epstein's victims have condemned the ambassador's tributes.

Referring to the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, victim Sarah Ransome, 41, who has previously spoken about the abuse she suffered at Epstein's hands, blasted: "Peter Mandelson should not be ambassador – he needs to be fired. He is unsuitable to be ambassador. Keir Starmer must have known all this."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics warn his Epstein ties could complicate Donald Trump's UK state visit.

Spencer Kuvin, a Florida lawyer who represented nine Epstein victims, echoed her call.

He hit out: "By allowing someone with clear ties to one of the worst sex abusers of our time to be ambassador is an insult to the victims. This man should be questioned by the FBI and the U.K. government immediately to find out what he knows."

Nazir Afzal, the former chief prosecutor for north-west England, added about Mandelson's gushing tributes to his buddy Epstein: "The most I've written in a birthday card to another man is probably, 'Happy birthday, son.'

Mandelson writes poetry to Epstein, with whom he stayed after conviction. Now he's ambassador to another of Epstein's chums! A 'regret' isn't enough."

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Downing Street defends Mandelson, citing his expressed regret for meeting Epstein.

Craig Murray, a former U.K. ambassador, posted an image of Mandelson with Epstein online, writing: "I was sacked as ambassador for opposing torture and illegal rendition. The world of power is a dark place indeed."

Downing Street has defended Mandelson.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he retains "full confidence" in the ambassador.

Britain's health secretary Wes Streeting said: "The ambassador has been clear that he regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein – and who can blame him?

"Who would want to be associated with Epstein given what we know now about the horrific crimes that he perpetrated? I don't think we should tar everyone as kind of guilty by association."

