EXCLUSIVE: How Epstein's Birthday Book 'Could Kill Career of U.S. Ambassador' — As He Prepares to Meet Donald Trump

Another US-based diplomat said: "Any association this close to Epstein is politically poisonous. For an ambassador in Washington, it could spell the end of his career."

Mandelson's contribution to Epstein's book weaves tributes into a photo diary of a 2002 stay at the sicko's island.

One snap shows him in a fluffy white robe beside Epstein, with the caption: "Wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal!"

Another depicts him in swimming shorts, gazing from a balcony, under the words: "You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up."

He signed off: "Happy birthday Jeffrey – we love you!!"

Epstein's victims have condemned the ambassador's tributes.

Referring to the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, victim Sarah Ransome, 41, who has previously spoken about the abuse she suffered at Epstein's hands, blasted: "Peter Mandelson should not be ambassador – he needs to be fired. He is unsuitable to be ambassador. Keir Starmer must have known all this."