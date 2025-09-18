Your tip
Exclusive

Tom Llamas is Already Plotting a Shake-up at NBC! 'Nightly News' Anchor Wants Show to Move to Miami — Which is Being Ripped as a 'Logistical Nightmare'

photo of Tom Llamas
Source: MEGA

Tom Llamas is plotting NBC 'Nightly News' move to Miami, facing strong criticism as a logistical nightmare.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025

Tireless Tom Llamas hasn't even warmed Lester Holt's chair and already he's plotting a network shake-up.

Just a couple of months into his run as NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor, the 46-year-old is lobbying to move the broadcast from 30 Rock to Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Desire To Change Locations

Photo of Tom Llamas
Source: MEGA

Llamas is interested in 'shaking things up at the network,' according to reports.

"He calls New York a bubble," one source revealed. "He wants the show in Florida – closer to the people, away from the elite."

Born and raised in Miami by Cuban immigrant parents, Llamas sees the move as both lifestyle and strategy – aligning the broadcast with a more conservative-leaning audience.

'An Ego Trip'

tom llamas nbc nightly news miami move logistical nightmare
Source: MEGA

An NBC producer said the proposed Miami move could either reenergize the brand or prove a nightmare.

"Some think it's bold and could reenergize the brand," said an NBC producer.

"Others think it's an ego trip and a logistical nightmare."

