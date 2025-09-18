Tom Llamas is Already Plotting a Shake-up at NBC! 'Nightly News' Anchor Wants Show to Move to Miami — Which is Being Ripped as a 'Logistical Nightmare'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Tireless Tom Llamas hasn't even warmed Lester Holt's chair and already he's plotting a network shake-up.
Just a couple of months into his run as NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor, the 46-year-old is lobbying to move the broadcast from 30 Rock to Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Desire To Change Locations
'An Ego Trip'
EXCLUSIVE: Inside L.A.P.D.'s Secret Robert Redford File — With Dossiers Probing Sex Life, Boozing and Business Deals
"Some think it's bold and could reenergize the brand," said an NBC producer.
"Others think it's an ego trip and a logistical nightmare."