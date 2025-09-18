Is the Future of Watching Sports Moving Off Cable and Onto New Platforms?

Industry sources tell Radar that the trend of cord-cutting is “accelerating in sports faster than expected.” Younger fans, particularly Gen Z, are less likely to commit to high monthly cable bills. Instead, they want flexible access—live sports streaming, multi-device viewing, and on-demand replays that cable struggles to deliver.

“Viewers aren’t just watching on the living room TV anymore,” one analyst explained. “They want to follow a football match on their phone, switch to basketball highlights on their tablet, and rewatch the last inning on a laptop—all without being tied to a cable contract.”