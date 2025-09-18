Your tip
Trump's Enemies Fire Back: Barack Obama and Gavin Newsom Slam ABC's Decision to Pull Jimmy Kimmel's Show Over Late-night Host's Comments About Charlie Kirk Assassination

Split photo of Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's political enemies Barack Obama and Gavin Newsom slammed his administration after Jimmy Kimmel's firing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's top political adversaries have joined Hollywood in support of Jimmy Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former President Barack Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom were among the most prominent figures who publicly slammed ABC after the network pulled the comedian's late-night show off-air indefinitely over comments he made on-air about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kimmel's world came crashing down on Monday, September 15, when he addressed Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson during the opening monologue of his show.

Trump's FCC Chair Threatens to Pull Licenses Over Kimmel Comments

Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE/YOUTUBE

Trump's FCC chair threatened to pull his parent company's affiliate licenses if Kimmel wasn't punished over the monologue.

While Kimmel made it clear at the top of his opening monologue he "won't ever understand" people "cheering" for Kirk's murder, Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair, Brendan Carr, still took great offense to the bit.

The anti-Trump comedian said: "The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

A video clip played of a reporter asking Trump how he was holding up in the wake of Kirk's assassination, to which the president started discussing White House renovation projects.

Two days later, Carr said Kimmel's remarks represented "the sickest conduct possible" during an appearance on far-right podcaster Benny Johnson's podcast.

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Kimmel's late-night show was pulled off-air 'indefinitely' after the FCC chair issued the threat.

Carr went on to suggest he would use his authority as FCC chairman to revoke affiliate licenses unless the network's parent company, Disney, punished Kimmel.

He said: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

ABC followed by announcing the late-night show was taken off-air "indefinitely."

Trump critics warned Kimmel's firing – which followed CBS' stunning decision to cancel Stephen Colbert's late-night show after he accused the network's parent company, Paramount, of taking a "big fat bribe" from the president – signaled a dangerous shift into authoritarianism under the current administration.

Obama Slams Trump Administration Over Kimmel Firing

Photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Obama accused the Trump administration of being hypocrites after years of 'cancel culture' complaints.

Obama didn't mince his words when he addressed Jimmy Kimmel Live! being axed in an X post.

The former president insinuated the Trump administration's outrage over mixed reactions to Kirk's murder was hypocritical.

He wrote: "After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like."

Newsom Says There's 'No Free Speech' Under Trump

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Newsom claimed 'there's no such thing as free speech' with Trump as president.

The California governor also didn't hold back when it came to sharing his two cents on ABC canning Kimmel.

Newsom, who has taken to mocking Trump's signature erratic writing style while calling out the administration on social media, wrote on X: "There is no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump's reign."

He then set his sights on Carr. Newsom quipped, "This aged well" in the caption of post featuring a screenshot of an previous post from Carr in which he praised "political satire" as "one of the oldest and most important forms of free speech."

