EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed Why Taylor Swift Didn't 'Unleash Hell' on Rocker Ex — 'She Just Wants to Move on With Travis Now'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift decided not to unleash hell on Matty Healy after their brief romance ended – instead choosing to leave the past behind and focus on her future with Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old singer dated Healy, the frontman of The 1975, in May and June 2023 following her split from longtime partner Joe Alwyn.
Swift Steps Back
But the pairing quickly soured amid controversy over Healy's behavior and resurfaced remarks about pornography.
Sources close to Swift now say she could have "wrecked" him through her music and her platform, but deliberately stepped back.
"Taylor had the power to completely take Matty apart if she chose to," said one insider.
"But she decided it would only create more needless drama. She has no interest in fueling that anymore – her focus is on moving ahead with Travis."
The issue recently resurfaced when Healy's mother, 67-year-old Loose Women host Denise Welch, appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.
Matty's Mom Speaks Out
Asked about her son's link to Swift, Welch laughed and said: "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."
Swift's fans – known as her Swifties – have long speculated several songs on the singing sensation's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department were inspired by Healy, particularly The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.
But friends insist the star reined herself in from lashing him any further.
"She had more than enough material she could have spoken about or turned into songs, but she deliberately chose not to," said a source.
"By staying silent on the issues that bothered her when they were dating, Taylor has actually been shielding Matty."
The singer reportedly grew uneasy as Healy faced mounting backlash over remarks he made in a February 2023 podcast appearance, where he joked about pornography involving humiliation and violence against women.
"Taylor was aware of the backlash," said a music industry insider. "But it took someone spelling out exactly what he'd meant for her to grasp it fully – and when she did, she was appalled."
Despite that, Swift resisted the temptation to expose him.
"She truly had the option to cause chaos," the insider added. "But she chose not to drag her fans into the oddness that surrounded Matty. To her, it simply wasn't worth it."
Swift Moves On With Kelce
While Swift has never addressed Healy directly, friends say her decision not to prolong the saga reflects her desire for stability.
"She's moved on to an entirely new chapter with Travis," said one close friend. "That's where her heart is now, and she won't let the past get in the way of what they've built together."
Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, 35, began dating in 2023, with the pair now one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the world.
"The only thing Taylor cares about now is being happy," a friend of the star's said.
"And for her, that means putting Matty firmly behind her."