EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed Why Taylor Swift Didn't 'Unleash Hell' on Rocker Ex — 'She Just Wants to Move on With Travis Now'

Asked about her son's link to Swift, Welch laughed and said: "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

Swift's fans – known as her Swifties – have long speculated several songs on the singing sensation's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department were inspired by Healy, particularly The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

But friends insist the star reined herself in from lashing him any further.

"She had more than enough material she could have spoken about or turned into songs, but she deliberately chose not to," said a source.

"By staying silent on the issues that bothered her when they were dating, Taylor has actually been shielding Matty."

The singer reportedly grew uneasy as Healy faced mounting backlash over remarks he made in a February 2023 podcast appearance, where he joked about pornography involving humiliation and violence against women.

"Taylor was aware of the backlash," said a music industry insider. "But it took someone spelling out exactly what he'd meant for her to grasp it fully – and when she did, she was appalled."

Despite that, Swift resisted the temptation to expose him.

"She truly had the option to cause chaos," the insider added. "But she chose not to drag her fans into the oddness that surrounded Matty. To her, it simply wasn't worth it."