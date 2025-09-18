Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed Why Taylor Swift Didn't 'Unleash Hell' on Rocker Ex — 'She Just Wants to Move on With Travis Now'

photo of taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift decided not to unleash hell on Matty Healy after their brief romance ended.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift decided not to unleash hell on Matty Healy after their brief romance ended – instead choosing to leave the past behind and focus on her future with Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old singer dated Healy, the frontman of The 1975, in May and June 2023 following her split from longtime partner Joe Alwyn.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift Steps Back

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Swift 'could have wrecked him through her music and her platform.'
Source: MEGA

Swift 'could have wrecked him through her music and her platform.'

Article continues below advertisement

But the pairing quickly soured amid controversy over Healy's behavior and resurfaced remarks about pornography.

Sources close to Swift now say she could have "wrecked" him through her music and her platform, but deliberately stepped back.

"Taylor had the power to completely take Matty apart if she chose to," said one insider.

"But she decided it would only create more needless drama. She has no interest in fueling that anymore – her focus is on moving ahead with Travis."

The issue recently resurfaced when Healy's mother, 67-year-old Loose Women host Denise Welch, appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Article continues below advertisement

Matty's Mom Speaks Out

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift is famous for writing about exes.

Article continues below advertisement

Asked about her son's link to Swift, Welch laughed and said: "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

Swift's fans – known as her Swifties – have long speculated several songs on the singing sensation's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department were inspired by Healy, particularly The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

But friends insist the star reined herself in from lashing him any further.

"She had more than enough material she could have spoken about or turned into songs, but she deliberately chose not to," said a source.

"By staying silent on the issues that bothered her when they were dating, Taylor has actually been shielding Matty."

The singer reportedly grew uneasy as Healy faced mounting backlash over remarks he made in a February 2023 podcast appearance, where he joked about pornography involving humiliation and violence against women.

"Taylor was aware of the backlash," said a music industry insider. "But it took someone spelling out exactly what he'd meant for her to grasp it fully – and when she did, she was appalled."

Despite that, Swift resisted the temptation to expose him.

"She truly had the option to cause chaos," the insider added. "But she chose not to drag her fans into the oddness that surrounded Matty. To her, it simply wasn't worth it."

Article continues below advertisement

Swift Moves On With Kelce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of jen garner

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Licking His Wounds' and 'Battling Not to Relapse' Due to 'Huge Grief' Over Ex Jennifer Garner's 'New Wedding Plans'

photo of Stephen A. Smith and howard stern

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Eyeing to Replace Howard Stern on SiriusXM as Rumors Swirl The Shock Jock's Iconic Show is Being Axed

Article continues below advertisement
Swift resisted the temptation to expose him.
Source: MEGA

Swift resisted the temptation to expose him.

Article continues below advertisement

While Swift has never addressed Healy directly, friends say her decision not to prolong the saga reflects her desire for stability.

"She's moved on to an entirely new chapter with Travis," said one close friend. "That's where her heart is now, and she won't let the past get in the way of what they've built together."

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, 35, began dating in 2023, with the pair now one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the world.

"The only thing Taylor cares about now is being happy," a friend of the star's said.

"And for her, that means putting Matty firmly behind her."

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.