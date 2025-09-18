EXCLUSIVE: 'Walls Closing In on Epstein Johns' as JPMorgan Chase Boss Jamie Dimon Says He’d Comply With Subpoena
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will comply with a congressional subpoena over the finance giant's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as scrutiny intensifies on Wall Street's role in enabling the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 68-year-old boss pledged while speaking after a Senate Republican lunch, telling reporters the bank had no objection to handing over files linked to Epstein.
'We Have No Issue With That'
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on whether to compel Dimon and three other major bank leaders to testify about their dealings with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Its move comes as victims and lawmakers seek greater accountability for the institutions that handled Epstein's wealth long after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.
"We regret any association with that man at all," Dimon said on Wednesday, September 17. "And, of course, if it's a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that. I think what happened to those women is terrible, and any role we played in it."
One congressional aide familiar with the committee's Epstein probe plans said: "The walls are closing in on those who chose to look the other way, and Epstein's Johns. It's not just about Epstein himself anymore, it's about who facilitated him and who profited – and who enjoyed his sex trafficking victim harem."
JPMorgan Settles Lawsuit And Pays Millions
Epstein, who cultivated connections with figures ranging from Donald Trump to Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, used his network and fortune to groom and abuse dozens of young women and girls over decades.
He pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution, serving 13 months in a work-release program that critics later condemned as a sweetheart deal. Despite that conviction, Epstein retained access to major banks, private jets, and the social circles of the wealthy and powerful.
JPMorgan maintained him as a client until 2013. In 2023, the bank agreed to pay $290million to settle a lawsuit brought by victims, who argued the institution had ignored red flags while continuing to process payments that facilitated trafficking.
JPMorgan denied wrongdoing but acknowledged it regretted its association with the abuser. Deutsche Bank also settled a related suit for $75million. The US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a private island compound, sued JPMorgan, claiming it had enabled his sex trafficking ring.
That case was settled in September 2023 for $75million, though litigation has kept the scandal alive in Washington and on Wall Street. Dimon did not specify whether Epstein was discussed at his meeting with Republican senators, saying only topics included the Federal Reserve, growth, and broader economic trends.
"I'm in the so far, so good category, but that's not a forecast," he said of the economy.
Epstein's death in August 2019 was ruled a suicide, but questions over his enablers continue to dominate hearings, lawsuits, and headlines.
A source told us: "For Jamie Dimon and others at the helm of the world's biggest banks, congressional investigators say answers are long overdue."
Epstein's friendship with Andrew, 65, has drawn intense scrutiny. The Duke of York faced allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who said Epstein trafficked her to him when she was 17 – claims Andrew has denied.
In 2022, he settled Giuffre's lawsuit out of court without admitting liability.