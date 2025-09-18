EXCLUSIVE: 'Walls Closing In on Epstein Johns' as JPMorgan Chase Boss Jamie Dimon Says He’d Comply With Subpoena

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on whether to compel Dimon and three other major bank leaders to testify about their dealings with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Its move comes as victims and lawmakers seek greater accountability for the institutions that handled Epstein's wealth long after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

"We regret any association with that man at all," Dimon said on Wednesday, September 17. "And, of course, if it's a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that. I think what happened to those women is terrible, and any role we played in it."

One congressional aide familiar with the committee's Epstein probe plans said: "The walls are closing in on those who chose to look the other way, and Epstein's Johns. It's not just about Epstein himself anymore, it's about who facilitated him and who profited – and who enjoyed his sex trafficking victim harem."