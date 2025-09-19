Your tip
Hair-Raising Mystery: Ivanka Trump Leaves Fans Convinced Her Hair Isn't Real After Latest Appearance

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA; CNBC TELEVISION/YOUTUBE

Ivanka Trump's new look has sparked 'fake hair' rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump has sparked rumors her hair isn't real after she debuted an eyebrow-raising new look during a recent TV appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Ivanka, 43, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her namesake clothing brand, fans were quick to call out her bad taste in wigs as they scrutinized the unnatural-looking hairdo she sported for her interview on CNBC.

Ivanka's CNBC Appearance Raises Eyebrows

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: CNBC TELEVISION/YOUTUBE

Ivanka debuted a strange new hairstyle during an appearance on 'Squawk Pod.'

The former model made an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Pod to discuss her for-profit company, Planet Harvest, new partnership with Chobani yogurt.

However, viewers found Ivanka's odd blonde hair far too distracting to pay attention to anything the president's daughter said.

Ivanka's hair was parted down the middle and slightly curled. Her usual sleek, cool-toned blonde hair appeared brassy and strange. As she became animated while speaking about Planet Harvest's work, her hair lacked natural movement, and something was peculiar about her hairline.

Ivanka Hit With 'Bad Wig' Accusations on Social Media

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: CNBC TELEVISION/YOUTUBE

Social media users slammed Ivanka for wearing a 'bad wig.'

Social media users wasted no time weighing in on Ivanka's new hairstyle. Confident critics claimed Ivanka's strange look was the work of a "bad wig."

An X user shared a snap of Ivanka on the Squawk Pod, adding: "What is with this family and their hair?"

A second charged: "It looks like a bad wig," as another noted, "It looks unnatural."

Someone else suggested there was room for improvement, writing: "The bleach isn't the problem. It's the shape of it."

Split photo of Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump
Source: CNBC TELEVISION/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Critics accused Ivanka of changing her hair to resemble step-mom Melania.

Others thought Ivanka's hair resembled her stepmother, First Lady Melania, with one X user writing: "Aww, it's parted and styled the same as her stepmom's."

Another added: "It's so weird how she decided to style herself like Melania now."

Celebrity hairstylist Sarai Martinez reportedly said Ivanka appeared to be wearing extensions rather than a "bad wig."

Martinez explained: "It seems that Ivanka is wearing hair extensions... It's very natural for women to seek out hair extensions to create a more fuller look overall. It seems that she's adding the extensions not so much for length but for density and thickness.

"From my perspective, it looks like she has a 16 to 18-inch hair extension to achieve a more seamless flattering appearance on the hairline."

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's latest hairdo also caught flack.

The former White House advisor isn't the only public figure to be called out for sporting "unnatural" looking recently.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, made headlines when she stepped out with shocking blonde hair, sparking rumors the cancer survivor was wearing a wig.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, sources told us Kate was "shaken to her core" over the widespread scrutiny and ridicule of her appearance.

A royal insider said: "This has been a very tough time for Kate. She returned from the summer prepared to face the cameras again, but the harshness of the remarks really unsettled her. The suggestion that her hair was tied to her illness struck her particularly hard."

