Hair-Raising Mystery: Ivanka Trump Leaves Fans Convinced Her Hair Isn't Real After Latest Appearance

Others thought Ivanka's hair resembled her stepmother, First Lady Melania, with one X user writing: "Aww, it's parted and styled the same as her stepmom's."

Another added: "It's so weird how she decided to style herself like Melania now."

Celebrity hairstylist Sarai Martinez reportedly said Ivanka appeared to be wearing extensions rather than a "bad wig."

Martinez explained: "It seems that Ivanka is wearing hair extensions... It's very natural for women to seek out hair extensions to create a more fuller look overall. It seems that she's adding the extensions not so much for length but for density and thickness.

"From my perspective, it looks like she has a 16 to 18-inch hair extension to achieve a more seamless flattering appearance on the hairline."