EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Shaken to Her Core' by Cruel Criticism and 'Cancer Wig' Theory Over Her Blonde Locks

Another insider added: "Kate believed people would be supportive given all she has faced this past year. She was stunned by how fast the negativity over her new look spiraled. It left her badly shaken – at one stage she even wondered how much more she could endure and stopped Googling things about herself."

Kate revealed in early 2024 she had been diagnosed with cancer, later confirming she was in remission. Her gradual return to royal duties has been closely watched, with many praising her resilience.

Yet the debate over her hair, sources say, has been a reminder of the harsh scrutiny that comes with her position.

"She accepts that, as a public figure, her looks will always be scrutinized," one palace aide said.

"But after her diagnosis and recovery, she expected more compassion. Instead, trolls tore her apart over something as trivial as hair color – and it left her disheartened."