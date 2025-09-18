EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Shaken to Her Core' by Cruel Criticism and 'Cancer Wig' Theory Over Her Blonde Locks
Sept. 18 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Kate Middleton has been left deeply unsettled by a torrent of online abuse targeting her new hairstyle, with palace sources telling RadarOnline.com the Princess of Wales was left "shaken to her core" by suggestions her lighter look was linked to her cancer battle.
As we revealed, the 43-year-old princess unveiled honey-blonde locks earlier this month, her lightest shade yet, during a round of public engagements
Princess Returns To Brunette After Social Media Mockery
While some welcomed the change, others took to social media to mock the style, with comments describing it as unflattering or even speculating she was wearing a "cancer wig" to cover up bald patches following her grueling treatments.
Within days, Kate reverted to a darker brunette shade, which she has worn at most recent events.
"This has been a very tough time for Kate," a family source said.
"She returned from the summer prepared to face the cameras again, but the harshness of the remarks really unsettled her. The suggestion that her hair was tied to her illness struck her particularly hard."
Princess Expects Compassion but Endures Cruel Scrutiny
Another insider added: "Kate believed people would be supportive given all she has faced this past year. She was stunned by how fast the negativity over her new look spiraled. It left her badly shaken – at one stage she even wondered how much more she could endure and stopped Googling things about herself."
Kate revealed in early 2024 she had been diagnosed with cancer, later confirming she was in remission. Her gradual return to royal duties has been closely watched, with many praising her resilience.
Yet the debate over her hair, sources say, has been a reminder of the harsh scrutiny that comes with her position.
"She accepts that, as a public figure, her looks will always be scrutinized," one palace aide said.
"But after her diagnosis and recovery, she expected more compassion. Instead, trolls tore her apart over something as trivial as hair color – and it left her disheartened."
William Stands by Kate as Hair Debate Takes Emotional Toll
Some online critics claimed the blonde shade made her look washed out, while others insisted her classic brunette style was more flattering.
Supporters quickly rallied in her defense, posting messages praising the royal mom's willingness to experiment.
Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight condemned the trolling outright, calling it "evil" and saying online: "A woman's hair is very personal to her – it's armor, defense, confidence and so much more."
Friends say the backlash left Kate eager to restore her traditional brunette look. "She quickly decided to soften the look so focus would be on her work instead of her hair," a source said.
"William has been very supportive and the children are a comfort, but it's still lonely knowing the world is dissecting your appearance."
Kate, mother to George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, has faced similar criticism before, including when she was labeled "ordinary" and a "commoner" during her early relationship with Prince William.
"She's faced criticism like this in the past, but never at such a vulnerable time," a confidante said. "She always manages to rise above the nastiness, but on this occasion, it really shook her."