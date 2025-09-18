Health Scare Hits Dolly: Country Legend Parton, 79, Abruptly Cancels Dollywood Appearance After Sudden Kidney Problem
Sept. 18 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton has sparked concern for her health after abruptly canceling an appearance at her Tennessee theme park, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Parton, 79, scrapped plans to visit Dollywood on Wednesday, September 17, at the last minute citing an health problem.
Dolly Parton Cancels Appearance Citing Health Issue
The Jolene singer broke the news to fans in a video, which was played at Dollywood and shared on social media.
She told viewers: "Hello Dollywood! It's me! I know, I'm here and you're there and wondering why that is.
"I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone."
As uncomfortable and painful as kidney stones are already, Parton revealed her condition took a turn for the worse.
Dolly Parton Says Kidney Stone Became Infected
Parton continued: "Turns out there was an infection. And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute... You need a few days to feel better.'
"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today."
The 9 to 5 singer attempted to console disappointed Dollywood visitors by saying she would be at the amusement park "in spirit" and was "looking forward" to making up the appearance in the future.
She added her illness wasn't critical, she "just can't do it today."
As far as Parton's appearance in the video, she looked to be in good spirits. Her signature platinum blonde hair was teased and styled, and she had a face of makeup on.
Parton was dressed more casually than usual for the video, which appeared to be filmed at home. She had on blue jeans and a blue tropical-inspired zip-up jacket paired with a bright red top.
On social media fans sent Parton prayers for a speedy recovery and hoped the health issue wasn't serious.
One X user wrote: "Wishing Dolly a speedy recovery. Kidney stones are extremely painful. We love you, Dolly."
Another echoed: "She has been a ray of light her entire life, I wish her well and hope she is ok."
Dolly Parton Grieves Husband of Nearly 60 Years
A third user wrote,"Oh no, I hope she's okay. That's so sad, especially after losing her husband" before noting how "tough that kind of grief can be."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Parton lost her husband of 58-years Carl Dean in March when he was 82-years-old. Despite being married to the country music legend, Carl Dean lived a quite life out of the spotlight.
In his final years, Parton served as a devoted caretaker to her husband as he battled dementia.
Shortly after Carl Dean's death, Parton opened up on her own health and how she was handling life as a widow.
The singer admitted she still needed timing adjusting to Carl Dean not being by her side.
Parton said: "I'm doing better than I thought I would. I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close.
"I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him.
"It's a hole in my heart, you know, but we'll fill that up with good stuff and he'll still always be with me."