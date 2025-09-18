EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Begged King Charles on His Knees' To Kill His Visa Scandal at State Banquet in U.K. With Donald Trump
Sept. 18 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry pleaded with King Charles to use Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K. to ensure his American visa troubles would not erupt into scandal – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the desperate duke even went as far as jokingly begging his father for the favor on his knees.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their two children, is said to be acutely aware of Trump's power to bar him from the United States over drugs revelations in his memoir Spare.
Harry Presses King For Trump Assurances on Immigration
In the book, published last year, Harry admitted to taking cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms.
Under U.S. immigration law, such admissions can lead to denial of a visa or even deportation.
With Trump now back in the White House and attending a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, Harry has been pressing for assurances from the King that his residency in America will not be jeopardized.
"Harry is terrified this controversy could still blow up in his face," one royal insider told us.
"He went down on his knees during his recent tea meeting with the King, asking him to get some kind of guarantee from Trump that his visa status would not be touched. He sees this banquet as the make-or-break moment."
Harry Admits Mistakes, Fears Family Uprooting Again
The plea came after Harry's recent 54-minute reunion with Charles at Clarence House – their first substantial private meeting in nearly two years of estrangement. According to palace aides, the encounter was emotional and, at times, desperate.
"Harry has made mistakes, and he knows his book created risks," a source close to the Sussexes said.
"He told his father he could not bear to uproot his family again, and begged him to intervene before Trump could make an example of him."
Trump, 79, has repeatedly hinted he would review Harry's immigration status if given the chance. In interviews earlier this year, he said the prince had "embarrassed the United Kingdom" and suggested his visa application might have been falsified.
"He should not get a pass just because he's a royal," Trump declared at the time.
King Charles Sympathizes But Faces Limits With Trump
Whitehall figures are understood to be monitoring the situation closely.
One government source said: "Harry knows the admissions in Spare gave Trump ammunition. With the president on U.K. soil, there's a fear he could seize the moment to humiliate him. That's why Harry is leaning so heavily on the King right now."
Royal watchers believe Charles, 76, is sympathetic to his son's plight, despite his repeated betrayals of the royal family.
"The King does not want to see Harry forced out of the United States," said one courtier. "It would destabilize the family even further. But there is only so much he can do – this is about diplomacy with Trump, who relishes leverage."
Prince Harry Dreads Trump Clash at Windsor Castle Banquet
The Windsor Castle banquet, prepared over three days in St George's Hall for 160 guests, will see Charles seated alongside Trump, with Queen Camilla opposite Melania Trump.
Palace staff are aware of the sensitivities.
"Harry wants iron-clad reassurance that the issue will not surface at dinner," said a friend of the prince.
"He begged his father to protect him from any humiliation, because one wrong word from Trump could throw his entire future in America into doubt."