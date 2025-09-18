EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Begged King Charles on His Knees' To Kill His Visa Scandal at State Banquet in U.K. With Donald Trump

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle , 43, and their two children, is said to be acutely aware of Trump's power to bar him from the United States over drugs revelations in his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry pleaded with King Charles to use Donald Trump 's state visit to the U.K. to ensure his American visa troubles would not erupt into scandal – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the desperate duke even went as far as jokingly begging his father for the favor on his knees.

In the book, published last year, Harry admitted to taking cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Under U.S. immigration law, such admissions can lead to denial of a visa or even deportation.

With Trump now back in the White House and attending a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, Harry has been pressing for assurances from the King that his residency in America will not be jeopardized.

"Harry is terrified this controversy could still blow up in his face," one royal insider told us.

"He went down on his knees during his recent tea meeting with the King, asking him to get some kind of guarantee from Trump that his visa status would not be touched. He sees this banquet as the make-or-break moment."