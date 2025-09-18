French First Lady Brigitte Macron Will Provide 'Scientific and Photographic Evidence' She is a Woman to U.S. Court, Her Lawyer Reveals — in Major Smackdown to Podcaster Candace Owens
Sept. 18 2025, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
French First Lady Brigitte Macron is planning to prove in a U.S. court she was born a woman.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 72-year-old, husband of French President Emmanuel Macron, will use scientific and photographic evidence to support a defamation lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens, who promoted claims that Brigitte was born a man.
Tom Clare, the Macrons' lead counsel in the case, said his clients were willing to demonstrate "generically and specifically" that the allegations were false.
He said there would be "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature", without revealing specifics.
Asked whether the Macrons would be sharing photographs of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children, he said they would be presented in court where there are rules and standards.
The Macrons, he said, have found the claims aired by Owens "extremely upsetting".
He said: "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward."
Clare said it would be a process Brigitte "will have to subject herself to in a very public way", but added she was willing in order to "do what it takes to set the record straight."
He acknowledged that the claims had been a "distraction" to the French president, adding: "I don't want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game.
"He's not immune from that because he's the president of a country."
The couple launched their defamation suit in July, accusing the influencer of propagating "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions" that fuelled a lie-filled "campaign of global humiliation" and "relentless bullying".
Owens's lawyers have moved to dismiss the claim.
Jimmy Kimmel 'Absolutely F---ing Livid' Over ABC Decision to Suspend Him — Declares He Won't Apologize and Wants To 'Break His Relationship' With Network 'Forever'
Owens, who has millions of followers on social media, has publicly repeated the claims on her channels.
The allegation originated online and found an audience through French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey in a 2021 YouTube video.
Owens took to social media in March 2024 to announce she was "waging her entire professional reputation" on the theory that the French first lady was born Jean-Michel Trogneux — the actual name of her older brother — before transitioning aged 30.
The conspiracy theory alleges that Brigitte did not give birth to any of her three children, and that her first husband, a 69-year-old retired banker said to have died a recluse in 2020, never existed.
The claims stem from an article published in September 2021 by French far-right magazine Faits et Documents (Facts & Documents), which initially went unnoticed.
Those allegations were seized upon after far-right blogger and Faits et Documents contributor Natacha Rey, and clairvoyant Amandine Roy, covered them in a YouTube interview that went viral.
The Macrons won their initial defamation case against Roy and Rey in 2024, but the ruling was overturned on appeal this year on freedom of expression grounds. The Macrons are also appealing that decision.