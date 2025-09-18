French First Lady Brigitte Macron Will Provide 'Scientific and Photographic Evidence' She is a Woman to U.S. Court, Her Lawyer Reveals — in Major Smackdown to Podcaster Candace Owens

Tom Clare, the Macrons' lead counsel in the case, said his clients were willing to demonstrate "generically and specifically" that the allegations were false.

He said there would be "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature", without revealing specifics.

Asked whether the Macrons would be sharing photographs of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children, he said they would be presented in court where there are rules and standards.

The Macrons, he said, have found the claims aired by Owens "extremely upsetting".

He said: "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward."