EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Eyeing to Replace Howard Stern on SiriusXM as Rumors Swirl The Shock Jock's Iconic Show is Being Axed

The 57-year-old motormouth – who recently inked a deal with ESPN that will net him a whopping $120 million over the next five years – recently announced during an appearance on Stern's long-running morning show that he's extending his reach to the deep-pocketed streaming network.

ESPN blowhard Stephen A. Smith is gunning to topple Howard Stern as the face of SiriusXM, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The seemingly inescapable loudmouth and egomaniac has signed a multiyear agreement with SiriusXM that will "showcase his no-holds-barred perspectives on sports, current events and more to listeners across North America" via two new shows, the satellite radio and streaming audio company shared in a statement.

Despite making the announcement on Stern's show, Smith is aiming to "topple" the self-proclaimed King of All Media and confiscate his crown, sources said.

"They share a mutual respect, but that doesn't excuse the fact that Stephen A. is looking to take over SiriusXM, which Howard is expected to leave after 19 years," said an insider.

The 71-year-old shock jock's $100 million-a-year SiriusXM deal ends in late 2025 – and according to the source, he has "no idea" that his so-called pal is angling to shove him out the window of the network he helped launch.