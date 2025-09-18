EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Eyeing to Replace Howard Stern on SiriusXM as Rumors Swirl The Shock Jock's Iconic Show is Being Axed
Sept. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
ESPN blowhard Stephen A. Smith is gunning to topple Howard Stern as the face of SiriusXM, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 57-year-old motormouth – who recently inked a deal with ESPN that will net him a whopping $120 million over the next five years – recently announced during an appearance on Stern's long-running morning show that he's extending his reach to the deep-pocketed streaming network.
Move Over, Howard!
The seemingly inescapable loudmouth and egomaniac has signed a multiyear agreement with SiriusXM that will "showcase his no-holds-barred perspectives on sports, current events and more to listeners across North America" via two new shows, the satellite radio and streaming audio company shared in a statement.
Despite making the announcement on Stern's show, Smith is aiming to "topple" the self-proclaimed King of All Media and confiscate his crown, sources said.
"They share a mutual respect, but that doesn't excuse the fact that Stephen A. is looking to take over SiriusXM, which Howard is expected to leave after 19 years," said an insider.
The 71-year-old shock jock's $100 million-a-year SiriusXM deal ends in late 2025 – and according to the source, he has "no idea" that his so-called pal is angling to shove him out the window of the network he helped launch.
Stephen's Eyes Are On The Gig
"Stephen A. sees himself as a media monolith and fully intends to become top dog when Howard's contract expires," revealed the insider, who added Smith's second show on SiriusXM, which will take him out of the sports lane and straight into pop culture, politics and big-name interviews, is a clear sign he's positioning himself as Stern's heir apparent.
"Stephen A. wants the kind of platform Howard built," said the source.
Earlier this year, he bragged on TV that he has "no choice" but to plan a 2028 presidential run because so many billionaires are pushing him to do it.
Political Moves
"He's convinced he's destined for the Oval Office and thinks his media empire is the perfect platform," added the insider.
"Now all he needs is for Howard to step aside. He's a ruthless megalomaniac, and the feeling is that Howard won't know what hit him."