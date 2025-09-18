EXCLUSIVE: Kim's 'PTSD' Pain Laid Bare... Kardashian 'Secretly Turned to Hypnosis in a Bid to Put Trauma From Marriage to Kanye West Behind Her' – 'The Scars From the Rapper Are Very Deep'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is being forced to relive her nightmare past as a new documentary about her ex-husband Kanye West rips the lid off the anguish she experienced during her eight-year marriage to the ranting rapper – and now the blubbering billionaire has secretly turned to hypnosis in a bid to put the trauma behind her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kim's used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, and she does find it helps," an insider said. "Unfortunately, the scars from Kanye are very deep, so this isn't a one and done sort of healing journey."
The Skims mogul, 44, shares kids North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with the Gold Digger rapper, 48, who she divorced in 2022.
Kanye's Upcoming Documentary
Now, the documentary In Whose Name? gives a look behind the scenes of the former couple's relationship, including a moment in 2019 when tearful Kardashian said: "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Yeezy designer, who's triggered backlash for past antisemitic remarks, had revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition often marked by extreme mood swings.
But in February, West announced that was a mistake and claimed he actually has autism.
The hitmaker got hitched again in 2022 to busty Aussie Bianca Censori, who's frequently served as his barely dressed arm candy.
Kim's Very 'Haunted' By The Past
Still, the insider said Kardashian remains "very haunted" by her relationship with West, and added: "If people knew what she truly endured with him they would understand why.
"He completely tormented her; he broke down her self-esteem and made her feel like she only had value because of him."
The insider further confided: "The things she went along with in the bedroom just to try to keep him happy make her sick. And then there's the years of dealing with his shifting moods and his deteriorating mental health.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest 'Annoyed' Over Vanna White's Relationship With Ex-Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' Pat Sajak and Believes His Co-host is 'Asking for Pointers'
"She still gets nightmares – and it's all been triggered again by this documentary."
However, the source said Kardashian is determined to heal – and may even ramp up her twice-a-week hypnosis sessions because they're "really helping."