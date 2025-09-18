EXCLUSIVE: Kim's 'PTSD' Pain Laid Bare... Kardashian 'Secretly Turned to Hypnosis in a Bid to Put Trauma From Marriage to Kanye West Behind Her' – 'The Scars From the Rapper Are Very Deep'

Kim Kardashian is being forced to relive her nightmare past as a new documentary about her ex-husband Kanye West rips the lid off the anguish she experienced during her eight-year marriage to the ranting rapper – and now the blubbering billionaire has secretly turned to hypnosis in a bid to put the trauma behind her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kim's used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, and she does find it helps," an insider said. "Unfortunately, the scars from Kanye are very deep, so this isn't a one and done sort of healing journey."

The Skims mogul, 44, shares kids North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with the Gold Digger rapper, 48, who she divorced in 2022.