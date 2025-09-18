EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest 'Annoyed' Over Vanna White's Relationship With Ex-Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' Pat Sajak and Believes His Co-host is 'Asking for Pointers'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Letter turner Vanna White has been cozying up to Pat Sajak again, this time traveling to Hawaii to watch him in a play – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's irritating the heck out of her current Wheel of Fortune cohost Ryan Seacrest.
Sources say White, 68, and Sajak, 78, had a lovely "catch-up" over lunch in sunny Honolulu, where he recently starred in Prescription: Murder, and it was like old times, with White sharing snaps from her visit.
"Had the pleasure of seeing Pat's awesome performance on stage in Hawaii last weekend! It was great catching up and spending time with him! #foreverfriends," she posted.
Values His Advice
"Pat's doing great," confirmed an insider. "He reinvented himself by starring in a new play, but he's still clued into Wheel, thanks in large part to Vanna. They talk all the time, and she misses him so terribly that she flew to Hawaii to catch his performance.
"She makes no secret that he's like an older brother to her. She values his advice on everything from her personal life to career and keeps him apprised of how things are going on the show. When she's stressed, Pat knows exactly what to say to make Vanna feel more empowered."
But sources said it doesn't sit well with Seacrest, 50, who feels left out any time White mentions Sajak – which is often.
Ryan's Rep Comments On Rumors
"Ryan assumes quite rightly that she's feeding him information and getting Pat's input," explained the insider. "He's annoyed that she's constantly going back to him for pointers."
A rep for Seacrest called chatter he's bothered by their close friendship "ridiculous."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Sajak was forced to retire from the puzzle game show after 41 seasons and being criticized for snapping at contestants and making inappropriate jokes.
But now, fans have forgiven Sajak for his gaffes.
Ryan's Not Happy
"Awesome! I sure do miss him on Wheel of Fortune. It is not the same," one viewer commented. "Name a more perfect duo," posted another fan, while a third chimed in: "This melts my heart."
"The way Vanna tells it, Pat's taught her how to stand up for herself," explained the insider. "Ryan finds it irritating. He's top dog now and doesn't appreciate her giving Pat license to stir up trouble."