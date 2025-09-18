EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest 'Annoyed' Over Vanna White's Relationship With Ex-Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' Pat Sajak and Believes His Co-host is 'Asking for Pointers'

Letter turner Vanna White has been cozying up to Pat Sajak again, this time traveling to Hawaii to watch him in a play – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's irritating the heck out of her current Wheel of Fortune cohost Ryan Seacrest.

Sources say White, 68, and Sajak, 78, had a lovely "catch-up" over lunch in sunny Honolulu, where he recently starred in Prescription: Murder, and it was like old times, with White sharing snaps from her visit.

"Had the pleasure of seeing Pat's awesome performance on stage in Hawaii last weekend! It was great catching up and spending time with him! #foreverfriends," she posted.