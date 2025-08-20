French President Macron: Why I had to sue US influencer Candace Owens — 'It’s a Matter of Defending My Honor'
Candace Owens has escalated her growing feud with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, RadarOnline.com can report, after the world leader defended the defamation lawsuit he's slapped her with.
The French first couple has sued Owens for repeatedly claiming Brigitte was born a man.
Emmanuel, 47, finally recently addressed the reason he decided to sue the right-wing podcaster. He told Paris Match magazine it was all about "honor."
As Radar has reported, the French couple sued the 36-year-old for repeatedly promoting a widespread conspiracy theory that Brigitte, 72, was born a man.
"They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother," Emmanuel raged. "It's a matter of defending my honor."
He continued: "(Owens) knew very well that she was using false news to cause damage, in the service of an ideology and with established connections with the far right."
Candace Claps Back
On Wednesday, it was Owens' turn to fire back. Addressing the president's remarks, she refused to back down.
"He’s such a little punk," she said on her podcast. "He refuses to say my name while still discussing me.
"He’s a big weanie…He will not say my name! I feel like Destiny’s Child! He’s acting kinda shady… Macron, say my name!"
Somebody's Watching Me
Each side has been relentless in its attacks, with the far-right influencer recently claiming the couple hired a private investigator to "look into my relationship with Russia" while building their case against her – something she had long suspected.
According to reports, US-based investigative firm Nardello & Co. searched last month, before the lawsuit was filed. While the move is common in lawsuits such as these, Owens still took to X to denounce it and the Macrons.
"How is this not mental illness?" she tweeted, adding: "@EmmanuelMacron is being absolutely humiliated."
Hours later, she doubled down on her tweet, sharing: "I cannot believe my eyes. This is a literal head of state hiring investigators to look into a mother who podcasts from her basement. @EmmanuelMacron, your wife absolutely must check into rehab."
Transition Speculation
The Macron's lawsuit centers on an eight-part series Owens covered titled Becoming Brigitte, in which the podcaster alleged the politician's wife stole another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.
Emmanuel and Brigitte's 22-count complaint seeks an unspecified amount of damages from Owens, while stating: "These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."
According to the filing, the Macrons claimed Owens refused to comply with three separate retraction requests sent by their lawyer from December 2024 to July 1.
They decided to take legal action after the final retraction request as the podcaster continued to promote "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."
The Macrons said in a statement: "Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety.
"We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."