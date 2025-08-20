French President Macron: Why I had to sue US influencer Candace Owens — 'It’s a Matter of Defending My Honor'

Emmanuel, 47, finally recently addressed the reason he decided to sue the right-wing podcaster. He told Paris Match magazine it was all about "honor."

As Radar has reported, the French couple sued the 36-year-old for repeatedly promoting a widespread conspiracy theory that Brigitte, 72, was born a man.

"They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother," Emmanuel raged. "It's a matter of defending my honor."

He continued: "(Owens) knew very well that she was using false news to cause damage, in the service of an ideology and with established connections with the far right."