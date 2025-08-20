'The Brady Bunch' Curse: How Leading Stars of the Iconic Sitcom Were Met With Dark Times During Their Careers... Including Susan Olsen, Eve Plumb and More

The Brady Bunch may be one of the most iconic shows from the 1970s, but things weren't always groovy for the sitcom's cast.

Susan Olsen, Eve Plumb, and Maureen McCormick have opened up on the turmoil they faced in their careers after starring on the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Olsen, Plumb, and McCormick played Cindy, Jan, and Marcia Brady, respectively, during the five seasons the show aired on ABC from September 1969 until its cancellation in 1974.