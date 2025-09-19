EXCLUSIVE: We Unmask Vile Vendor at State Farm Stadium Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Assassination — Woman ID'd as Lola's Taco Queen Ivette Olivares

Former friend and workout partner Paige Roux claimed in a Tuesday, September 16, Instagram video that Olivares was "publicly celebrating his assassination, along with continued absolutely evil stories" about Kirk via her private Facebook page, which she has since deleted. Lola's Tacos' social media pages have also been deactivated.

She included a screenshot allegedly from Olivares' Facebook account that read: "One less fascist in this country. Now on to the next one," in reference to Kirk.

The Arizona firearms instructor warned followers Olivares owns a "very large, very permanent concession stand" at State Farm Stadium, showing a photo of the Lola's Tacos location inside where Kirk's memorial will be held on September 21.

"I personally know her because we used to do CrossFit with her," Roux continued, along with a photo of the pair, adding that she used to book Olivares' taco services for "a ton of events."

"I don't care who you are; celebrating the public assassination of a 31-year-old father who just spoke his opinion is absolutely evil," Roux declared. She asked followers in the caption, "Please share. In my years of having this account, I have NEVER posted anything like this, but given the location of Charlie’s memorial, and I personally know this person, it needs to be brought to the public’s attention."