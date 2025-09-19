Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: We Unmask Vile Vendor at State Farm Stadium Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Assassination — Woman ID'd as Lola's Taco Queen Ivette Olivares

Photo of Charlie Kirk and Ivette 'Lola' Olivares
Source: Charkie Kirk/YouTube, chefsilvana/Instagram

The Lola's Tacos founder will now not be operating during Charlie Kirk's funeral after her horrible comments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

A State Farm Stadium vendor has come under fire for celebrating Charlie Kirk's death ahead of his funeral at the venue, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Ivette "Lola" Olivares operates three Lola's Tacos locations inside the Glendale, Arizona, stadium and has been bringing her recipes to residents of the Phoenix area since 2018. Now, mourners attending Kirk's memorial are warning each other ahead of the event not to give the concessionaire their business for calling him a "fascist."

What Did Lola Olivares Do?

Photo of Paige Roux
Source: @somechickwhoshoots/Instagram

A former friend alerted her social media followers to Olivares' comments about Kirk.

Former friend and workout partner Paige Roux claimed in a Tuesday, September 16, Instagram video that Olivares was "publicly celebrating his assassination, along with continued absolutely evil stories" about Kirk via her private Facebook page, which she has since deleted. Lola's Tacos' social media pages have also been deactivated.

She included a screenshot allegedly from Olivares' Facebook account that read: "One less fascist in this country. Now on to the next one," in reference to Kirk.

The Arizona firearms instructor warned followers Olivares owns a "very large, very permanent concession stand" at State Farm Stadium, showing a photo of the Lola's Tacos location inside where Kirk's memorial will be held on September 21.

"I personally know her because we used to do CrossFit with her," Roux continued, along with a photo of the pair, adding that she used to book Olivares' taco services for "a ton of events."

"I don't care who you are; celebrating the public assassination of a 31-year-old father who just spoke his opinion is absolutely evil," Roux declared. She asked followers in the caption, "Please share. In my years of having this account, I have NEVER posted anything like this, but given the location of Charlie’s memorial, and I personally know this person, it needs to be brought to the public’s attention."

Humble Beginnings

Photo of Ivette 'Lola' Olivares
Source: la_chicanita_boutique_ /Instagram

Olivares started her business with pop-ups and a taco truck.

Olivares was born in Tijuana, Mexico. She immigrated to Phoenix, where she initially specializes in street tacos inspired by her birth city. "We want customers to feel like they’re eating at abuela’s house when they come try our food," Olivares said about her style of cooking in a 2020 interview.

The entrepreneur, who got the nickname "Lola" from her "roller derby days," got her start cooking tacos for her fellow CrossFit devotees, and her food was such a hit that she started holding pop-up events and eventually bought a taco truck affectionately called "Big Red."

"I started a year ago from my old CrossFit gym, selling tacos on Tuesdays, with a small electric griddle to warm up my tortillas, carne asada, rice, beans, and other side condiments," she explained in a 2019 profile.

"I did this for a few months when a few gym members asked me if we’d be interested in catering for their parties. Went home and told my husband that a few people have been asking about us catering. We sat down and put a plan together to see if it was even possible. I guess it was so here we are!" the cook continued.

State Farm Stadium Taco Queen

Photo of Ivette 'Lola' Olivares
Source: @chefsilvana /Instagram

Olivares operates three Lola's Tacos concession stands inside State Farm Stadium.

Olivares became a concessionaire at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, in 2022. She operates three stands on the venue's first and fourth floors, as well as on the Club Level. Olivares opened a brick-and-mortar Lola's Tacos restaurant in Phoenix in 2022, but it closed the following year.

After Roux shared her video across social media, some followers expressed concern about someone who apparently despised Kirk serving food at his funeral, where 63,000 people are expected to pack the stadium for his funeral. Others vowed not to purchase any food from the stand.

That won't be an issue anymore, as Roux shared late on Thursday, September 18, "I have received confirmation that Lola’s Tacos will NOT be operational during Sunday’s memorial!"

So far, State Farm Stadium has not responded to the controversy surrounding its vendor.

Business Fallout

Photo of Ivette 'Lola' Olivares
Source: @bibis_latin_kitchen /Instagram

A strip club in Glendale, Arizona, has cut ties with Olivares over her comments about Kirk.

Olivares' views about Kirk cost her at least one job.

Roux revealed that "Another business she runs the kitchen for has also made a powerful statement," showing an Instagram post from Xplicit Showclub, a strip club in Glendale, Arizona.

"In light of recent social media posts brought to our attention, we at Xplicit Showclub have decided to part ways with Lola and La Bruheria. While we support everyone's First Amendment right to free speech, we do not support celebrating the death of another human being, especially in the manner in which it occurred. We encourage unity, diversity, and civil discourse," the club announced on September 18.

Kirk was gunned down by an assassin while debating students at the Utah State University campus on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, who had been "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," was arrested and charged with the murder of the Turning Point USA founder.

