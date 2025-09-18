EXCLUSIVE: Stadium Set to Host Massive Charlie Kirk Funeral Plunged Into Scandal After Vendor is Nabbed For Celebrating Activist's Assassination — 'One Less Fascist'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
The owner of a taco joint that has several concession stands inside Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, allegedly made hateful social media comments about Charlie Kirk, whose funeral will be held at the venue, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
A former friend and workout partner claims that Lola's Tacos founder Ivette "Lola" Olivares is "publicly celebrating his assassination, along with continued absolutely evil stories" about Kirk via her private Facebook page.
'One Less Fascist'
Arizona firearms instructor Paige Roux, who goes by @somechickwhoshoots on social media and on her business webpage, shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, September 16, making the allegations.
Roux noted that Olivares owns a "very large, very permanent concession stand" at the stadium where Kirk's memorial will be held on September 21, sharing a photo of Lola's Tacos' setup there.
She then put up a screenshot allegedly from Olivares' Facebook account that read, "One less fascist in this country. Now on to the next one," while referring to Kirk.
"I personally know her because we used to do CrossFit with her," Roux continued, sharing a photo of the ladies working out. The gun educator added that she used to book Olivares' taco-making services for a "ton of events."
"I don't care who you are; celebrating the public assassination of a 31-year-old father who just spoke his opinion is absolutely evil," Roux declared.
'Absolutely Horrific'
"Please share. In my years of having this account, I have NEVER posted anything like this, but given the location of Charlie’s memorial, and I personally know this person, it needs to be brought to the public’s attention. Turning Point is aware of me posting this and of @lolas_tacos from a handful of sources. Absolutely horrific," Roux wrote in the caption of her post, referring to Kirk's political youth advocacy group Turning Point USA.
Lola's Tacos has since disabled both their Instagram and Facebook pages. Olivares appears to have deleted her Facebook page since Roux's post.
Wild Success
In a 2019 profile, Olivares discussed how she started selling her tacos at a Crossfit gym, which Roux noted in her post, and that it led to bigger and better things.
"I started a year ago from my old CrossFit gym, selling tacos on Tuesdays, with a small electric griddle to warm up my tortillas, carne asada, rice, beans, and other side condiments," she explained.
"I did this for a few months when a few gym members asked me if we’d be interested in catering for their parties. Went home and told my husband that a few people have been asking about us catering. We sat down and put a plan together to see if it was even possible. I guess it was so here we are!" the cook continued.
Olivares began selling Lola's Tacos at pop-up events in 2018 and added a taco truck. She secured a concession stand at State Farm Stadium in 2022, ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' NFL season. The taco stand currently has locations on the fourth floor, first floor, and Club Level.
Memorial Goers Are Concerned
Kirk's supporters were outraged after Roux shared her story about Olivares.
"It makes me sick to think she could literally profit off his death after saying such evil things about him," one person wrote, while a second fumed, "So they are going to make food for people they hate? What could go wrong with that?"
A third follower asked, "Are we safe going to Kirk's memorial when people like her are working there?" while tagging State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals, and the FBI's Phoenix office. A fourth Kirk supporter added, "Thank you for spreading your message. She will not be receiving my money on Sunday morning!"
Kirk's memorial will have a high security presence, including plenty of Secret Service officers, as President Donald Trump is leading the mourners and will be giving a speech. He will be joined by Kirk's close pal, Vice President JD Vance.
Additional speakers include Kirk's widow, Erika, and a roster of high-profile Trump cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., and Tucker Carlson
The conservative firebrand was assassinated while debating college students at Utah Valley University on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, was later arrested and charged with Kirk's murder, justifying it by allegedly texting his transgender lover, "some hatred cannot be negotiated with."