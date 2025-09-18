EXCLUSIVE: Stadium Set to Host Massive Charlie Kirk Funeral Plunged Into Scandal After Vendor is Nabbed For Celebrating Activist's Assassination — 'One Less Fascist'

Arizona firearms instructor Paige Roux, who goes by @somechickwhoshoots on social media and on her business webpage, shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, September 16, making the allegations.

Roux noted that Olivares owns a "very large, very permanent concession stand" at the stadium where Kirk's memorial will be held on September 21, sharing a photo of Lola's Tacos' setup there.

She then put up a screenshot allegedly from Olivares' Facebook account that read, "One less fascist in this country. Now on to the next one," while referring to Kirk.

"I personally know her because we used to do CrossFit with her," Roux continued, sharing a photo of the ladies working out. The gun educator added that she used to book Olivares' taco-making services for a "ton of events."

"I don't care who you are; celebrating the public assassination of a 31-year-old father who just spoke his opinion is absolutely evil," Roux declared.