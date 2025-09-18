Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Netflix Divorce' — How 'On the Rocks' Couple are 'Pursuing Totally Different Projects for Streamer'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have different goals when it comes to Netflix.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be drifting apart as their multimillion-dollar Netflix partnership pulls them in starkly different directions – with insiders warning of a growing "divide" between the pair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple, who signed a $100million deal with the streamer in 2020 shortly after stepping back from royal duties, are pursuing separate projects, sources claim are highlighting their differences and showing what dramatically separate lives they are leading.

On Opposite Sides?

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

The couple signed a $100million Netflix deal in 2020.

Markle, 44, is building a Hollywood production empire, while Harry, 40, is increasingly focused on philanthropic work and repairing ties with his family in the UK.

A source claimed: "These Netflix projects are really pulling Harry and Meghan onto separate paths. Meghan is throwing herself into Hollywood, while Harry's focus is drifting back toward the UK and the world he walked away from.

"He sometimes feels sidelined in their brand, and it's putting a serious strain on things. This pair is now 'divorced' creatively – and could be soon divorced legally"

The Sussexes' Netflix slate is believed to include three upcoming projects, a feature film, a scripted TV series, and a new unscripted format.

Markle recently fronted lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which is expected to return for a second season later this year.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Separate Netflix paths have fueled talk of a split.

By contrast, Harry's passion projects, such as Heart of Invictus and Polo, have struggled to make an impact, failing to enter the streamer's top 300 most-watched list.

Another source close to the couple claimed: "Harry's background is in service, the army, and public duties – Hollywood just isn't natural for him. Meghan feels completely at home in that environment, but it has never really suited Harry."

The couple, parents to Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, continue to juggle their brand commitments with family life.

Markle is also developing her As Ever lifestyle brand, while Harry has focused on his Invictus Games initiative and, most recently, retraced his late mother Diana's footsteps by visiting minefields in Angola.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: NETFLIX

Harry released 'Heart of Invictus' on Netflix.

Yet their differing priorities are raising concerns behind the scenes.

An insider added: "People are saying the two may start spending more time apart to concentrate on individual projects. Meghan is tied up with constant production meetings in Los Angeles, while Harry is channeling his energy into rebuilding his relationship with his father. That difference in priorities is fueling talk of a 'Netflix divorce.'"

Harry's desire to reconcile with King Charles, 76, has been sharpened by the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

In May, Harry said: "I would love a reconciliation with my family. I would like to get my father and brother back. I've forgiven them. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

Fixing His Family

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Royal aides met Harry’s team for a peace summit.

Royal aides were recently seen meeting with Harry's team in London in what was described as an informal "peace summit."

A senior palace source said: "It's still early days, and there's a lot to work through, but for the first time in years, the lines of communication are open. Both parties were keen to have the conversation."

But some worry that renewed Netflix exposure could jeopardize fragile progress.

"Some worry that renewed attention from Hollywood could make things harder with Charles," one insider said.

"If it looks like they're still chasing fame, it won't go down well with the royals. Harry is aware of that, which is why he's beginning to pull back from Meghan's Netflix ventures."

