EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Netflix Divorce' — How 'On the Rocks' Couple are 'Pursuing Totally Different Projects for Streamer'

Markle, 44, is building a Hollywood production empire, while Harry, 40, is increasingly focused on philanthropic work and repairing ties with his family in the UK.

A source claimed: "These Netflix projects are really pulling Harry and Meghan onto separate paths. Meghan is throwing herself into Hollywood, while Harry's focus is drifting back toward the UK and the world he walked away from.

"He sometimes feels sidelined in their brand, and it's putting a serious strain on things. This pair is now 'divorced' creatively – and could be soon divorced legally"

The Sussexes' Netflix slate is believed to include three upcoming projects, a feature film, a scripted TV series, and a new unscripted format.

Markle recently fronted lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which is expected to return for a second season later this year.