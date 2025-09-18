Jimmy Kimmel Will Have to Apologize and Pay Charlie Kirk's Family to Save Late-night Show... as Trump and His Cronies Accused Of Acting like the 'Mafia'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel may be off the air for the foreseeable future, but there's one way he will be allowed back on the small screen: he will have to open up his wallet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sinclair, the broadcasting company that makes up the nation's largest ABC affiliate group, has given the comedian a long list of demands if he wants to save his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, after it was pulled from TV following his comments about Charlie Kirk.
What Will Kimmel Have To Do?
In a press release on Wednesday, September 17, after expressing how "inappropriate and deeply insensitive" Kimmel's comments were, Sinclair revealed their demands.
The 57-year-old will first have to have "formal discussions" with ABC "regarding the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability."
The TV host will then have to "issue a direct apology to the Kirk family" and make a "meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA."
Kirk founded the nonprofit, which advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses, in 2012.
Just Like The Mob?
Sinclair also noted "regardless of ABC's plans for the future of the program," Jimmy Kimmel Live! won't return until it is "confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform."
Social media users were left sick of what Kimmel would have to do to return to the air, as one person raged: "This is unconscionable and criminal. It's like something the mafia would do."
Another added: "I’m getting North Korea vibes over here. The president controlling the airwaves... anyone else?" and one user said, "Oh, so now he's being held hostage? Anything remotely that was said was about the Republican party and about President Trump... Enough is enough."
The nightmare began on Monday, September 15, when Kimmel suggested the "MAGA gang" was attempting to score political points off the conservative podcaster's death.
How Did This All Begin?
During his monologue, Kimmel touched on Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and called out Republicans' reaction toward him.
He said at the time: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
While they seemed harmless at the time, the comments were a big deal for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public" by claiming Robinson leaned toward the right.
Carr was then a guest on Benny Johnson's podcast, where he doubled down and called Kimmel's comments "truly sick."
Reactions to Kimmel's Show Being Pulled
He complained at the time: "When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.
"Calls for Kimmel to be fired – I think, you could certainly see a path forward for a suspension over this. You know, the FCC is going to have remedies."
"Disney needs to see some change here," Carr added.
Following his threats, Kimmel was pulled from the air, leading to plenty of backlash from the public, celebrities, and notable politicians, including former president Barack Obama and California governor Gavin Newsom.
"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," Obama wrote on X.
Sinclair revealed that ABC stations in 30 U.S. markets, including Washington, D.C., will air a "special in remembrance" of Kirk on Friday, September 19, in Kimmel's timeslot.
They have also offered the tribute show to ABC affiliates across the country.