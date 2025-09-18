OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals Sick Fantasy to 'Marry Donald Trump' — 'I'd Be Good Running U.S.'

Despite Trump being over five decades her senior, Blue considered her options and decided she would say "I do" to the 78-year-old.

Blue explained she chose to "marry" Trump over Brand and Tate because she thought she would be very good at running America" and serving as first lady.

As for the fates of the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and podcast host, Blue made a stunning choice on who she would "avoid" and who she would "kiss."