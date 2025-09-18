OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals Sick Fantasy to 'Marry Donald Trump' — 'I'd Be Good Running U.S.'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue has confessed her wild fantasy involving Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The OnlyFans star, 26, took a break from driving her "Bang Bus" across the U.K. recording content to play the hypothetical game "Kiss, Marry, Avoid."
She was given the options of Trump, 79, disgraced actor Russell Brand, 50, or self-proclaimed misogynist media personality Andrew Tate, 38, who has been accuse of sexual assault and human trafficking.
Bonnie Blue Plays 'Kiss, Marry, Avoid' with Trump, Andrew Tate and Russell Brand
Despite Trump being over five decades her senior, Blue considered her options and decided she would say "I do" to the 78-year-old.
Blue explained she chose to "marry" Trump over Brand and Tate because she thought she would be very good at running America" and serving as first lady.
As for the fates of the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and podcast host, Blue made a stunning choice on who she would "avoid" and who she would "kiss."
Despite the serious and vile allegations against Tate and his brother Tristan, the adult content creator confessed she would rather "kiss" the accused sex trafficker over Brand, though the actor has also been accused of rape and sexual assault.
After she decided Tate was the hypothetical frog she would kiss, Blue took a dig at the president and joked being forced to kiss Trump would "make her face orange with all that fake tan."
One social media user commented on Blue's answers: "Bonnie needs to be studied."
Trump was top of mind this week as the president and first lady traveled to London for an unprecedented state visit.
King Charles and Queen Camilla rolled out the red carpet for Trump, who was even allowed to land Marine One inside the Walled Garden, a highly unusual move.
The president and first lady were treated to a royal carriage ride to Windsor Castle, where an extravagant ceremonial reception awaited them.
Later they were honored at a lavish formal dinner at St George's Hall inside the castle, where all 160 guests were seated an impressive 47-meter long table.
Donald Trump Greeted by Protestors on U.K. State Visit
While Trump and the monarch appeared to get enjoying their brief time together, protestors took to the streets across London to slam the president's visit. Around 1,600 police officers were deployed across the city in anticipation of protests from dozens of advocacy groups.
Hours before Trump arrived in London, clever protestors projected massive images of the president and late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein together onto the castle walls.
Trump's U.K. visit comes as his administration continues to face scrutiny over the Epstein files, with lawmakers and critics on both sides of the aisle demanding a full release of the documents once and for all.
Authorities later announced four protestors had been arrested over the stunt.