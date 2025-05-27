Andrew Tate Accused of 'Victims Intimidation' From Behind Bars — 'We Need the Girls to Cry'
Andrew Tate is said to be running a campaign of intimidation and harassment against his alleged victims after they accused the online influencer of rape and human trafficking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A lawsuit, filed by Tate and his younger brother Tristan in a Florida court, calls out one of their alleged victims and their parents, as well as journalists and social media users who have destroyed the disgraced siblings, but their alleged victims have now hit back.
Sick Allegations
Attorneys for two of the women, referred to as Jane Doe and Mary Doe, provided the court with documents alleging both brothers attempted to “silence” their accusers by various methods, including hiring private investigators and internet sleuths to gather information to use against them.
According to their legal team, Tate made calls from behind bars in Romania “instructing his cousin and other associates to create videos smearing Jane Doe and Mary Doe."
Tate, 38, and Tristan, 36, are accused of luring Jane Doe, an American, from Florida to Bucharest in 2022 to work in their online x-rated business. Meanwhile, Mary Doe is a Romanian-Moldovan who claims she was also trafficked and coerced into sex work by the siblings.
'Over And Over Again'
Later in the year, both Tate and Tristan were arrested and jailed in Bucharest. They spent three months locked up on trafficking charges before being let out on house arrest.
However, it was during their time behind bars that they are said to have done all in their power to make sure their accusers backed off.
"In these (prison) calls Tate said, ‘Keep going! Good job. Over and over again, different ones … we need the girls to cry, to be frustrated, angry,’" Jane Doe's lawyers note in the legal filing. "Around the same time, highly salacious, humiliating and defamatory videos about Jane and Mary Doe began circulating online and were shared and viewed thousands of times."
Tate's vile behavior wasn't done there, as he is believed to have sent people to Jane Doe's parents' house in Florida to "harass and intimidate them."
According to the filing, the siblings paid a British online influencer named Sulaiman Ahmed to interview a “former suitor” of Jane Doe’s who statutorily raped her when she was 17.
This man is accused of gaining access to the alleged victim's mobile phone without her permission and "shared the private information with Ahmed, who is alleged to have shared it with the Tates."
The lawyers claimed Tate and Tristan were seeking to “undermine her credibility as a witness."
'Scorched-Earth'
They added the brothers have filed a “frivolous lawsuit to discredit, intimidate, humiliate and embarrass” anyone who speaks out against them, calling it a “scorched-earth litigation strategy."
Tate has even been accused of abuse by his girlfriend, Bri Stern, who claimed he threatened to "ruin my life, rape me and kill me" if she ever betrayed him.
The model, who previously filed a lawsuit against Tate and accused him of choking and assaulting her during a sexual encounter at the Beverly Hill Hotel on March 11, claimed on Instagram: "The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were 'Shut the f--- up b----. You will never talk back to me. You are my property.'"
"I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me would not say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way he did," she added.
Stern previously claimed she hired a bodyguard and went into hiding for fear of what her ex-boyfriend might do to her for speaking out.
Tate and his brother have denied all of the allegations and are asking the court for millions of dollars in emotional damages they claimed were caused by the shocking allegations.