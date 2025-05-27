Andrew Tate Accused of 'Victims Intimidation' From Behind Bars — 'We Need the Girls to Cry'

Attorneys for two of the women, referred to as Jane Doe and Mary Doe, provided the court with documents alleging both brothers attempted to “silence” their accusers by various methods, including hiring private investigators and internet sleuths to gather information to use against them.

According to their legal team, Tate made calls from behind bars in Romania “instructing his cousin and other associates to create videos smearing Jane Doe and Mary Doe."

Tate, 38, and Tristan, 36, are accused of luring Jane Doe, an American, from Florida to Bucharest in 2022 to work in their online x-rated business. Meanwhile, Mary Doe is a Romanian-Moldovan who claims she was also trafficked and coerced into sex work by the siblings.