EXCLUSIVE: How Emmy-award Winning 'NYPD Blue' Star Tried to 'Pay Off' Hit-and-Run Victim After Crashing Into His Motorcycle During Drunk Driving Rampage
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
A man accusing actress Kim Delaney of a drunken hit-and-run claimed the Emmy Awards-winner tried to "pay him off" on the spot to stop the career-risking story from getting out, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
It didn't work.
Dzhamal Badalov claimed Delaney crashed into his motorcycle while he was stopped at a red light in November 2022. He also accused her of "slurring" her words and having a "strong smell of alcohol" when she exited the vehicle.
On the phone at the time, a person believed to be the NYPD Blue star's husband reportedly told her to get out of there quickly, and she took off.c
Badalov sued Delaney in January 2024, accusing her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, California, before allegedly hitting his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.
Now, in newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Badalov provides witness testimony to the incident – including his own – and accuses the star of offering him cash on the spot.
Witness Accounts Revealed
According to Badalov's sworn police statement, he said: "The driver rear-ended me at the traffic light, where I was at a complete stop. She got out of the car and was visibly intoxicated and smelled like alcohol.
"She failed to provide any information and got on the phone with her husband and tried to settle on the spot. After my refusal to settle it there, she got in the car and drove off."
That story was apparently corroborated by witnesses Amber Williams, who swore under oath: "I then witnessed the driver of the black Mercedes make a call on her phone, and while her phone was on speaker, I could hear the person on the other end of the call, who I think was her husband.
Did Delaney Offer Up Cash/?
"I overheard the person on the phone speaking with the driver of the motorcycle and trying to 'pay off' the driver of the motorcycle by offering money."
She claimed: "The driver of the motorcycle refused to accept any money and wanted the driver of the black Mercedes to get off the street because she was visibly intoxicated and had a strong smell of alcohol.
"When the driver of the motorcycle refused to accept any money and wanted the police to come, the driver of the black Mercedes got back into her vehicle and drove off."
Crimes and Misdemeanors
That witness claimed to know what she was talking about; Williams happens to work at a treatment facility for recovering addicts.
She shared: "It was very clear to me that the driver of the black Mercedes was under the influence because at my job I am around a lot of recovering alcoholics and drug addicts, and the behavior of the driver of the black Mercedes was similar to that of an alcoholic."
Delaney, best known for playing Diane Russell in the ABC police drama, was slapped with a misdemeanor hit-and-run property damage charge after real cops tracked her down.
That April, Delaney was given 50 hours of community service and instructed to complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program (MADD) as part of a 12-month diversion program.