EXCLUSIVE: How Emmy-award Winning 'NYPD Blue' Star Tried to 'Pay Off' Hit-and-Run Victim After Crashing Into His Motorcycle During Drunk Driving Rampage

Dzhamal Badalov claimed Delaney crashed into his motorcycle while he was stopped at a red light in November 2022. He also accused her of "slurring" her words and having a "strong smell of alcohol" when she exited the vehicle.

On the phone at the time, a person believed to be the NYPD Blue star's husband reportedly told her to get out of there quickly, and she took off.c

Badalov sued Delaney in January 2024, accusing her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, California, before allegedly hitting his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.

Now, in newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Badalov provides witness testimony to the incident – including his own – and accuses the star of offering him cash on the spot.