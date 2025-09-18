EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'Sealed Deal' as Actor's 'Guaranteed Future Wife' By Being His 'Rock' After Mom's Death
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon is being described as his "rock" in the aftermath of his mother's death – with friends telling RadarOnline.com her unwavering support has solidified her place as his "future wife."
The 61-year-old Ocean’s Eleven actor was left devastated when his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died on August 5 at the age of 84.
Brad's Steady Support
De Ramon, 32, a jewelry designer who has been dating Pitt since late 2022, is said to have stepped in immediately, reaching out to his family and offering him constant comfort as he grieves.
"Ines has been Brad's steady support throughout everything," said one close source.
"He relies on her more than he has on anyone in a long time. Those around him are convinced this is the real deal – she's the woman he'll marry as a result of her support throughout his ongoing grieving process."
Another insider said de Ramon acted without hesitation after learning the news Pitt's mom had passed away and started to support him in every way she could.
"She reached out to his family immediately with her condolences and has been in regular touch ever since," a source said.
"Her kindness and the bond she's built with them has cemented her place. Brad now views her as more than a partner – she's become family."
Jane, a retired school counselor, raised Pitt and his two younger siblings, Doug and Julie, in Springfield, Missouri.
She is survived by her husband William, her three children, and 14 grandchildren.
Pitt's niece Sydney, the daughter of Doug, paid tribute on Instagram to her by saying: "She had the biggest heart and cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."
Pitt had been working on The Adventures of Cliff Booth – a David Fincher-directed sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the role that won him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar – when he received the news of his mother's passing.
Production sources say he has been "distracted and heartbroken" since, but source tell us de Ramon has been by his side throughout.
"Ines is there for Brad in all the ways that count," said another industry friend.
"She's by his side at family events, stands with him at premieres, and now she's guiding him through the toughest loss of his life.
"Those close to him believe that Jane's passing has made him realize he doesn't want to delay anymore – he sees his future with Ines."
The couple went public with their relationship in September 2024, walking the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Wolfs.
De Ramon has since accompanied Pitt to events for F1, the racing drama he produced and starred in.
Her presence has not gone unnoticed by Pitt's loved ones.
"The family has welcomed her like no one before," said a source close to the couple.
"Jane loved her dearly, and that was incredibly important to Brad. Now, with his mother gone, he feels thankful that Ines was part of both their lives.
"The obituary for Jane shared by her family highlighted her special bond with her grandchildren, recalling how she created one-on-one traditions known as "Your Special Day" for each of them.
It read: "These treasured moments remain among the fondest memories for all 14 of her grandchildren."