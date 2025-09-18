EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'Sealed Deal' as Actor's 'Guaranteed Future Wife' By Being His 'Rock' After Mom's Death

De Ramon, 32, a jewelry designer who has been dating Pitt since late 2022, is said to have stepped in immediately, reaching out to his family and offering him constant comfort as he grieves.

"Ines has been Brad's steady support throughout everything," said one close source.

"He relies on her more than he has on anyone in a long time. Those around him are convinced this is the real deal – she's the woman he'll marry as a result of her support throughout his ongoing grieving process."

Another insider said de Ramon acted without hesitation after learning the news Pitt's mom had passed away and started to support him in every way she could.