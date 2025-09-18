EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Constantly-Covered Face Sparks Wave of 'Body Double,' Baldness and Plastic Surgery Rumors — 'It Barely Looks Like Him!'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio is at the center of a frenzy of speculation after repeatedly covering his face in public, with fans now pushing theories ranging from plastic surgery to baldness – and even claims he is using a body double, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor – whose career skyrocketed with Romeo & Juliet in 1996 and Titanic in 1997 – has long been one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. But a string of recent appearances in which DiCaprio has concealed his features even more extremely than usual have left observers asking whether the man spotted at high-profile events is really him.
What's He Hiding?
In June, DiCaprio joined Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, and Sydney Sweeney in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Rather than bask in the spotlight, the Revenant star pulled a black baseball cap low over his eyes and shielded his mouth with his hand, making him almost unrecognizable as he wandered the city's streets.
"If Leonardo DiCaprio spends the whole night keeping his face covered, it's only natural that people start asking questions," said one guest at the celebration. Online theories quickly snowballed in the wake of his appearance at the wedding.
Social media users speculated DiCaprio might have undergone cosmetic surgery, was disguising hair loss, or had even dispatched a stand-in to avoid scrutiny.
"There's genuine buzz that it might not even have been him under that hat," said one source. "With the cap pulled low and his face hidden, fans are convinced Leo could be concealing something."
Even when suited in a tuxedo on his way to the ceremony, DiCaprio kept his head down, bowing as he stepped into a boat taxi.
"It barely looked like him," wrote one fan online. Another quipped the actor "must be embarrassed" to have been attending a billionaire's wedding, given his public environmental advocacy.
Friends of DiCaprio dismissed such talk, insisting he simply wants privacy. "He's lived with fame for so many years and can't stand the constant hassle," said a longtime associate. "When he covers his face, it's not to disguise surgery or hair loss – it's simply to dodge the nonstop cameras and stop paparazzi being able to make a living from selling photos of his face that can be used on magazine covers as if he'd willingly posed for them."
The star has a long history of concealing himself from cameras. In 2004, he was photographed pulling a puffer jacket over his head. During the Venice Carnival in 2013, he wore a traditional mask, while at the 2015 US Open, he used an umbrella to shield himself.
The Struggles Of Fame
Hoodies, sunglasses, and even his phone have all served as impromptu disguises. DiCaprio has previously acknowledged how difficult constant exposure can be.
Speaking to Esquire in 2016, he said: "I really didn't understand what fame was, and I didn't understand what being in a giant hit was, and I didn't understand what a giant hit Titanic was compared to other giant hits.
"There was no rule book. There was nobody to navigate me through the experience of being watched all the time, and nobody to tell me how to be normal when everybody is acting and looking at me differently."
'You're Never Used To It'
He added: "Look, if you're not careful about it, it can develop into social anxiety. It's like, 'What's going to happen? What photographer is going to jump out where? What kind of thing am I being set up for?' You try to talk yourself out of it, but you're never used to it."
Despite his frustrations with fame, DiCaprio has insisted he is grateful for his life and fame.
"I'm not at all going to sit here and say that I'm not completely grateful," he told Barbara Walters. "I feel completely blessed for everything that has happened in my career."
DiCaprio is currently dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 26, whom he was first linked to in 2023. He has previously said he would not rule out marriage, adding: "That time will come when that time comes. The truth is, you can't predict marriage. You can't plan it. It's just going to happen when it happens."