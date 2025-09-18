EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Constantly-Covered Face Sparks Wave of 'Body Double,' Baldness and Plastic Surgery Rumors — 'It Barely Looks Like Him!'

In June, DiCaprio joined Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, and Sydney Sweeney in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Rather than bask in the spotlight, the Revenant star pulled a black baseball cap low over his eyes and shielded his mouth with his hand, making him almost unrecognizable as he wandered the city's streets.

"If Leonardo DiCaprio spends the whole night keeping his face covered, it's only natural that people start asking questions," said one guest at the celebration. Online theories quickly snowballed in the wake of his appearance at the wedding.

Social media users speculated DiCaprio might have undergone cosmetic surgery, was disguising hair loss, or had even dispatched a stand-in to avoid scrutiny.

"There's genuine buzz that it might not even have been him under that hat," said one source. "With the cap pulled low and his face hidden, fans are convinced Leo could be concealing something."