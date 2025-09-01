EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Fears He’s Putting Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti at Risk With 50th Birthday Vow

The 50-year-old Hollywood star, who turned fifty in November 2024, told Esquire UK that this milestone has nudged him toward a new approach in his personal life — one that doesn't shy away from conflict or endings.

He said: "Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.

"I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

Leo also conceded his drive for greater honesty at 50 may strain his relationships, adding: "Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, the professional – it's that you don't want to waste your time any more.

"You have to just be much more upfront. It's almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."