EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Fears He’s Putting Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti at Risk With 50th Birthday Vow
Leonardo DiCaprio has made a birthday vow that could kill his relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old Hollywood star, who turned fifty in November 2024, told Esquire UK that this milestone has nudged him toward a new approach in his personal life — one that doesn't shy away from conflict or endings.
Leo's Desire To Be More Honest
He said: "Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.
"I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."
Leo also conceded his drive for greater honesty at 50 may strain his relationships, adding: "Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, the professional – it's that you don't want to waste your time any more.
"You have to just be much more upfront. It's almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."
Leo's Honesty Might Backfire On Him
But a source told us: "Leo has always cherished clarity in his life, but now he's unapologetically direct. That can ruffle feathers – even with someone who cares for him deeply like Vittoria."
Another insider added: "Vittoria isn't looking for anything complicated, but she doesn't do games either. But if Leo starts being brutally honest about everything, that honesty might backfire if it's not tempered with care."
A source told us his new honesty "probably includes the fact he is a commitment and marriage-phobe who doesn't want kids" – adding: "These things could be a deal-breaker for Vittoria."
DiCaprio, known for his lauded career across films such as Titanic, The Aviator, The Departed and The Revenant, began dating Italian model Ceretti, now 27, in August 2023.
Their relationship – which is scrupulously low-key – appears serious, with the pair making a joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2025.
Leo's Famous 'Dating Rule'
The relationship came amid renewed scrutiny of DiCaprio's dating history and his so-called "25-year-old rule" – the long-observed pattern of his relationships ending once his partner approaches 25.
Over the last couple of decades, DiCaprio's public romances – including those with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone – ended as his partners reached their mid-twenties.
This pattern sparked a wave of online commentary and satire, typified by the notion that no woman is able to cross the "Leo line" of 25.
Critics have said they see it as symptomatic of a reluctance to grow into mature, long-term partnerships.
One commentator said: "It smacks of emotional immaturity when a person cannot find deep connection past a certain age."
With Ceretti, DiCaprio appears to have broken the pattern.
She was already 25 when their relationship began, and she's now 27 – a milestone many of his previous partners never passed.
Still, social media users have not let the pattern of DiCaprio stopping dating partners after they hit 25 go unforgotten, with many branding him an "old creep."