EXCLUSIVE: The Prince's Last Chance — Harry Begging To Cut a Deal With Dad King Charles and Return to Royal Family... as Prince William Aims to Kick Brother Out Forever

"Before Harry officially left the family, he had said he wanted to split his time between the U.K. and California, and the royals didn't let him because they told him he couldn't have one foot in and one foot out," an insider claimed. "They said, 'You are either all or nothing,' and then he said, 'Well, I'm out.'"

However, Harry recently flew to the UK to visit several charities and was able to find some time to have tea with his cancer-stricken father, and sources claimed the 41-year-old used the meeting to make peace with the king.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles in 2020. In the years that followed, the duo took shots at the family, especially during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.