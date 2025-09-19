Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Prince's Last Chance — Harry Begging To Cut a Deal With Dad King Charles and Return to Royal Family... as Prince William Aims to Kick Brother Out Forever

Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is working against the clock, as he's trying to return to his family before Prince William becomes king.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is doing everything in his power to return to the royal family after bailing on them, even trying to cut a deal with his dad, King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex recently saw his father in person for the first time in 19 months, but his older brother, Prince William, steered clear, according to sources, as the future king wants nothing to do with Harry.

Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles
Source: MEGA

William is trying to cut a deal to return to the royal family, sources claimed.

"Before Harry officially left the family, he had said he wanted to split his time between the U.K. and California, and the royals didn't let him because they told him he couldn't have one foot in and one foot out," an insider claimed. "They said, 'You are either all or nothing,' and then he said, 'Well, I'm out.'"

However, Harry recently flew to the UK to visit several charities and was able to find some time to have tea with his cancer-stricken father, and sources claimed the 41-year-old used the meeting to make peace with the king.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles in 2020. In the years that followed, the duo took shots at the family, especially during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry's Last-Ditch Effort To Make Peace

Photo of King Charles, Prince William
Source: MEGA

According to insiders, William wants nothing to do with his younger brother and is looking to ban him from the family.

In the interview, Markle claimed there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, referring to how she was of mixed race.

And in Harry's memoir, Spare, he alleged a physical altercation with his brother, William, during an argument about Markle. He also wrote Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar" and called her "dangerous."

However, according to the new sources, Harry is now trying to make a deal where he would choose his palace appearances and split his time between England and his home in Montecito. But William, 43, may have something to say about that.

"William will do everything in his power not to let him return, especially since Meghan is part of the equation, so it would make sense for Harry to be on good terms with his dad to strike a deal and override his brother," the insider explained.

Will Meghan Stop Harry From Returning To His Family?

Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince William
Source: MEGA

Harry recently visited the UK and met with his father, a meeting William did not attend.

Not only does Harry have his brother to think about, the source claimed a potential deal with his family would also rock his "very strict and controlling" wife.

"The arrangement will create tension in Harry's relationship with Meghan because she doesn't want anything to do with the royal family," the insider spilled. "It will bring up old scars, old issues, and I don't think she will be able to handle it. It will create a total strain on their marriage."

The source claimed the deal may even lead Markle to consider a divorce, but they noted Harry will do everything to assure his wife he will be spending plenty of time at home with her and their two kids, including daughter Lilibet.

Harry's future is up in the air at the moment, since William is said to be considering pushing him and his family out of their prestigious circle forever.

Phasing Out Harry And Meghan

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Harry's attempt to reconcile with his family is said to have left his wife, Meghan Markle, raging.

"William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit," a previous source dished. "He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."

However, William's wife, Kate Middleton, does not appear to be fully on board with this plan.

The insider explained: "She's always been the peacemaker and doesn't want William's decisions to burn bridges with Harry forever.

"She worries William might regret going too far. Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that."

