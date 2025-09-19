EXCLUSIVE: The Story Robert Redford Never Wanted Revealed — How Hollywood Golden Boy Was Wild Teen Thug Who Broke Into Millionaires' Mansions… And Was Arrested At Girls' Convent School

Coomber remembered nights spent sneaking out:

"He'd come and sleep over at my house, and we'd sneak out during the middle of the night. We'd go down to the local theater and climb the 50-foot tower atop the building. Then we'd unscrew the lightbulbs that illuminated the tower and bomb the sidewalk."

Other adventures took them to Bel Air, where Redford would break into the empty mansions of wealthy families wintering elsewhere.

"Bob wasn't out to steal anything – he just wanted to see how the 'other half' lived," Coomber said. "And just for fun, he'd skinny-dip in their pools."

Their antics escalated. At 16, the boys drove a beat-up jalopy around Los Angeles, siphoning gasoline from service-station hoses.

"At night Bob and I would go from gas station to gas station taking whatever gas was left in the rubber hoses that led from the pumps," Coomber recalled. "We'd get about a half-gallon, which was enough to get us to the next station."