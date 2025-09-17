EXCLUSIVE: Inside L.A.P.D.'s Secret Robert Redford File — With Dossiers Probing Sex Life, Boozing and Business Deals

Files on stars ranged from Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand to Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Tony Curtis and Connie Chung, as well as public figures including presidential hopeful Jerry Brown and heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

Former detective Mike Rothmiller, who worked inside the unit and later wrote the book L.A. Secret Police, said: "We were ordered to dig into every aspect of a famous person's life. Their sex, their drinking, their business deals – it all went into the file, whether it was relevant or not."

Redford's own file, Rothmiller said, reflected the paranoia of the era.

"He was America's golden boy on screen, but that didn't stop them from following him, listening in on calls or speculating about who he was meeting in hotel lounges," he added.

According to Rothmiller, OCID rarely bothered with warrants. If a target was in a hotel, officers might rent the next room, punch a hole in the wall and insert a microphone.