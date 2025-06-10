EXCLUSIVE: Frank Sinatra and The Mob — The REAL Story… Told in 2,400 Unbelievable Pages of FBI Records Linking Crooner to Cosa Nostra

Sinatra's career took off after a suspiciously sudden release from a contract with bandleader Tommy Dorsey.

When the crooner told him he planned to quit, Dorsey was angry and said he had to stay until the end of his contract, two years away.

"You're not gonna leave this band, not as easy as you think you are" Dorsey told him.

But a few weeks later, he let Sinatry go free, no strings attached.

Later, he told pals: "I was visited by Willie Moretti and a couple of his boys. Willie fingered a gun and told me he was glad to hear that I was letting Frank out of our deal. I took the hint… I got a piece of paper, a $1 check, and got out fast."

That move launched Sinatra’s solo career – and also deepened his debt to the underworld.

From that time on, Sinatra became "one of the many in the entertainment world who knowingly collaborate with the Big Mob," said a government report.