Insane Frank! Sinatra’s Sleazy Sex Romps & Mob Ties Exposed In Explosive FBI Files

Frank Sinatra went from saloon singer to king of the bobby soxers to Oscar winner to living legend — and for 54 years the FBI spied on Ol’ Blue Eyes, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively expose the juiciest tidbits from the agency’s bulging 1,300-page file on the troubled legend!

In 1938 cops in Bergen County, N.J., snagged 22-year-old Frank in two sleazy sex stings. He was charged with “seduction and causing the pregnancy of an unmarried young woman,” and later with adultery.

In the 1940s a shrink diagnosed Frank as mentally unstable, saying he suffered from “severe psychoneurosis.” The report helped keep him out of the Army during World War II.

The FBI first noted Frank’s ties to organized crime in 1947 when he partied in Havana, Cuba, with Charles “Lucky” Luciano and other high-ranking Mafioso, including Albert Anastasia, Carlo Gambino, Frank Costello, Joe Profaci and Santo Trafficante.

When Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana’s daughter got married, Frank put up the mobster’s mistress, singer Phyllis McGuire, at his home!

Informants told the FBI that Frank had twice taken over an entire floor of an Atlantic City hotel “for a private party which lasted several days and included hoodlum guests such as Giancana, Al Capone cousins Joe and Rocco Fischetti, and Joseph ‘Joe Bananas’ Bonanno,” who was head of one of New York’s five crime families.

The “My Way” singer met John F. Kennedy in the late 1950s and worked on his presidential campaign. FBI files alleged they engaged in wild sex orgies with women in hotels across the country.

Agents wanted to bug Frank’s Palm Springs home, but their request was denied.

The feds investigated Frank in a “White Slave Traffic Case.” They believed he provided girls for wild sex orgies with JFK and other celebs — and reported “unnatural sex acts” took place at the parties.

