Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Split: Hollywood Couple Announce Shock Separation Just Two Months After Pair Was Snapped Kissing At Film Festival
Sept. 19 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Hollywood director Tim Burton and actress Monica Bellucci have announced their shock split.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple called it quits on their two-year relationship on Friday.
Amicable Decision
They were last pictured together in June at the 71st Taormina Film Festival when director Burton was snapped lovingly kissing the Italian star on her cheek.
The pair released a statement, indicating the break-up was amicable.
The statement read: "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways."
Burton, 67, and Bellucci, 60, have been dating since October 2023, and he directed her in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — their first project together.
Romantic History
They first met in 2006 but are said to have started dating after seeing one another at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022.
Bellucci confirmed their relationship in June of the following year, saying: "What I can say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all."
She continued: "It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins.
"I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."
The couple worked alongside each other last year when they made Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the original
The actress wasn’t in the first film, Beetlejuice, made 35 years ago, but Burton has a habit of casting his lovers in his films and she played Delores, the ex-wife of Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice in this film.
The character is like a "stitched up doll," she said.
Speaking ahead of the premiere, Bellucci said: "I'm so honored to be part of this film and to come into Tim's world."
She added: "Tim is an artist and he knows how to make situations that are fantastic and horrific and comic and emotional all at the same time.
"He helped me so much to create this monster, more than a monster, she is a creature. She is mean but also charming.
"She is a metaphor of life. Tim told me about the character and said he thought of me, and he showed me what he thought.
"Tim loves Italy and he loves Italian films and he has showed me so many many films. I have discovered Mario Bava (director of the 1957 horror classic I Vampiri) thanks to him."
Bellucci’s last relationship was with Nicolas Lefebvre, whom she split from in 2019. She was previously married to Vincent Cassel from 1997-2013.
The former model met Vincent in 1996 on the set of Gilles Mimouni’s film l’Appartement.
They have two daughters, Deva, who was born in 2004, and Leonie, who entered the world in 2010.
They were together for three years before marrying in a quiet ceremony in Monaco, on the French Riviera.
Burton was famously in a relationship with The Crown actress Helena Bonham Carter, 56, but they split in 2014.
The pair was never married, but were together for 13 years and share two children; son Billy, 20, and daughter Nell, 16.
Carter spoke about the split in 2016.
She said: "You go through massive grief — it is a death of a relationship, so it's utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes.
"Just saying: 'I'm not myself at the moment, so be careful. Everyone always says you have to be strong and have a stiff upper lip, but it's okay to be fragile."
Carter and Burton got together in 2001 after he cast her as an ape in Planet Of The Apes.