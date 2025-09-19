Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Split: Hollywood Couple Announce Shock Separation Just Two Months After Pair Was Snapped Kissing At Film Festival

They were last pictured together in June at the 71st Taormina Film Festival when director Burton was snapped lovingly kissing the Italian star on her cheek.

The pair released a statement, indicating the break-up was amicable.

The statement read: "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways."

Burton, 67, and Bellucci, 60, have been dating since October 2023, and he directed her in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — their first project together.