EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eaten Up With Jealousy' Over Prince William's Hollywood Cameo — 'It's What They Wanted!'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "furious" after Prince William's surprise Hollywood cameo – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Sussexes believe their royal rival has stolen the celebrity limelight they once hoped to claim.
William, 43, appeared this week alongside Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy in a preview clip for the Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler.
Prince William Shares Viral Joke With Actor Dan Levy
The prince is seen strolling through palace grounds with Levy before joking: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"
Levy laughs in reply: "It's the bucket!"
The light-hearted moment was widely shared on social media – and sources tell us it was a "painful reminder" for Harry and Meghan of their own faltering Hollywood ambitions.
"Harry and Meghan are certain it's not by chance that so many major stars are keeping their distance," an insider said.
"They believe it's now trendier for celebrities to align themselves with William and Kate – and the jealousy is eating away at them."
Sussexes Struggle To Hold Hollywood Circle In Montecito
The Sussexes, now based in Montecito, California, have struggled to maintain the A-list network they cultivated following their dramatic 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Back then, stars from Beyoncé to the Obamas hailed Markle's courage in speaking out about her experiences within the royal family.
But recent ventures – including Markle's lifestyle brand and her Netflix show With Love, Meghan – have failed to attract the same celebrity backing.
Critics noted only Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner publicly supported Markle's strawberry jam launch last year.
Meanwhile, her second Netflix series has been a shambles, failing to reach the platform's top 10 despite her efforts to line up star guests.
William Strengthens Hollywood Ties With A-List Friends
"She felt humiliated when the top-tier stars failed to show up," another source said.
"To them, it seems like William is making things more difficult for them to grab any of the limelight they crave. They are even convinced he is poisoning Hollywood executives against them."
William has built huge ties with Hollywood power-players. He and his wife Kate Middleton, 43, have been pictured with George and Amal Clooney, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Taylor Swift.
Insiders say the links are genuine friendships rather than mere photo opportunities.
"William has plenty of motivation to court Hollywood," one source said.
"It's a huge way to update the monarchy and raise the Crown's profile in the U.S. – and, of course, he can't help but smirk at the way it is winding up Harry and Meghan."
William Strengthens Hollywood Ties as Harry and Meghan Fume
Once seen as part of the "Fab Four" with Meghan and Kate, Harry, 40, and William have been estranged since 2020.
Both have just carried out separate charity visits in the U.K., but did not meet. Their last reported exchange was three years ago, at the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
A source close to William said he is unmoved by claims he is undermining his brother. "William feels no obligation to explain himself for developing ties in Hollywood," the insider said.
"In his view, royals have always mingled with celebrities – his mom Diana dancing with John Travolta comes to mind – and he sees Harry and Meghan's envy as nothing more than pettiness. Despite what they'd like to think, they have no right to Hollywood links."
For the Sussexes, the sense of betrayal runs deep. "Harry and Meghan have watched stars drift toward William and Kate, and it hurts," one Hollywood contact said.
"They believed those connections belonged to them, and now it feels like William is outshining them in their own arena."