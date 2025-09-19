EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eaten Up With Jealousy' Over Prince William's Hollywood Cameo — 'It's What They Wanted!'

The prince is seen strolling through palace grounds with Levy before joking: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

Levy laughs in reply: "It's the bucket!"

The light-hearted moment was widely shared on social media – and sources tell us it was a "painful reminder" for Harry and Meghan of their own faltering Hollywood ambitions.

"Harry and Meghan are certain it's not by chance that so many major stars are keeping their distance," an insider said.

"They believe it's now trendier for celebrities to align themselves with William and Kate – and the jealousy is eating away at them."